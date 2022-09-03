Bastrop Tribe 88, Allen Academy 58

Allen Academy and quarterback Ethan Lucas hung with Bastrop Tribe for three quarters until the Warriors pulled away for an 88-58 victory in nondistrict 6-man football Friday.
Allen Academy (1-1) trailed just 32-30 at halftime and 64-58 heading into the fourth quarter, but Bastrop Tribe (2-0) but the game out of reach with three touchdown runs from Elijah Rendon.
Lucas completed 25 of 39 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Rusty Ly-McMurray led the Rams’ receivers with eight catches for 160 yards and three TDs, while Kyle DuPont had nine catches for 115 yards and a TD. Brock Field also caught two passes for 41 yards and a score.
On the ground, DuPont had 38 yards and a TD on four carries, while Jackson Reece had a 32-yard TD run midway through the third quarter that got Allen Academy within 48-44. DuPont also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
DuPont helped lead the Rams’ defense with eight tackles and an interception. Eli Dawson and Field each had five tackles.
Allen Academy will host St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Thursday.