BVCHEA’s Pierce Goodwin completed 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards and two TDs and ran for 72 yards and another score, but Bastrop Tribe slipped past the Mustangs 38-32 on Friday.

BVCHEA’s Jake Pote caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one TD and had 15 tackles on defense, including 10 solos and one for loss. The Mustangs’ Owen Davis also had 61 yards and two TDs on four carries.