Bastrop hires Brenham’s Eliot Allen as athletics director

Bastrop ISD announced Thursday it has hired Brenham football coach Eliot Allen to be its athletics director. He will begin his new position next week.

Allen spent four seasons as Brenham’s head football coach and athletics director, posting a 31-16 record. The Cubs reached the playoffs in all four seasons under Allen and won shares of two district championships.

Brenham ISD announced in a social media post that Clay Gillentine will serve as Brenham’s interim athletics director while also serving as the district’s assistant superintendent for administrative services.

“Coach Eliot Allen has accepted a promotion in another district,” Brenham ISD said in the social media post. “We are excited for him and thankful for the service he has provided to our students and the district during his time in Brenham. Coach Allen has set high standards for our BISD athletic programs and we are confident we can identify the right person to continue the success he has achieved. We thank him for all he has done and wish him well.”

Allen’s best season in Brenham came in 2019 when he led the Cubs to a 10-3 record, highlighted by a co-district championship and an appearance in the regional playoffs.

Brenham went 7-4 in 2021, finishing second in District 13-5A Division II as the Cubs made their 18th consecutive playoff appearance. Brenham will remain in Class 5A Division II in the upcoming UIL realignment, which is scheduled to be released in February.