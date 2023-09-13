Categorizing a player simply by rudimentary measurables is a practice College Station High School defensive line coach Gregg Frashure has learned to avoid over his years in coaching.

Otherwise, you might miss a talent that breaks the mold.

“I think you’ve got to be real careful about that,” Frashure said. “I think when I was a younger coach, it was, ‘Hey, we’re going to do things this way. This is the right way to do things and this is how we’re going to do it.’”

Without that epiphany, College Station might never have seen the pass rushing acumen of 5-foot-7, 200-pound defensive end Malik Cotton.

On first glance, Cotton is built like a power running back—broad shouldered with wide leg muscles. For that reason, Cotton grew up in the sport lining up behind or beside the quarterback taking handoffs.

When Cotton joined the program in ninth grade, Frashure and the Cougar coaching staff saw something different when he hit the field—characteristics that would make for a matchup problem as a pass rusher. To prove the point, the defensive line coach pulled up highlights of the Cougars’ 60-22 win over Temple last Friday.

Cotton was one of the last players to jog onto the field as a part of the punt block team, considerably smaller than every teammate and opponent that put a hand in the dirt. Before the snap passed the wedge in front of the Temple punter, Cotton had already blown by the long snapper. Like water through a strainer, Cotton slipped through the three-man wedge and fell on the ball, which had sailed over the punters head, as the punter scrambled to get even one hand on the fumble.

“You can look at him and you can obviously see that he’s not the biggest guy,” Frashure said. “But what you don’t se is how fast he is. What you don’t see is how strong he is.”

The senior runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds. He squats 450 pounds, bench presses 300 pounds and cleans 275 pounds, the coach said. In two games this season, Cotton has already sacked the quarterback three times, forced and recovered a fumble and scored that special teams touchdown.

Cotton took quickly to his new assignment when the coaching staff moved him to the edge of the defensive line during his freshman season.

“I like hitting people,” Cotton said with a smile. “So, I just like defense.”

Inside College Station’s weight room, a sign hangs with team records in the school’s short history. Cotton has his eye on one in particular: the single season sack record of 12 set by Marquise Conchola in 2017.

“He’s got three in two games, so if he keeps that average up, we’ll see what happens,” Frashure said. “The exciting thing is, the more success he has probably the more attention people are going to have to pay him and then, guess what, that means more success for other people.”

In that same vein, camaraderie, though, is what really drives Cotton. The end matriculated through the program with a class that features much of the core of the Cougars talent. Playing for guys like defensive end Cinco Deegear, safety Tony Hamilton, linebacker Anthony Medrano, defensive end Adolfo Velasquez and nose guard D’Andre Harwell is what has already made this season special, Cotton said.

“[The most fun part of this team] is playing with my brothers that I grew up with since freshman year—having a bond with the team and stuff like that,” Cotton said.

That group, along with the rest of the Cougars, have pushed College Station to a 1-1 start this season, with a matchup against UANL Tigres out of Monterrey, Mexico.

Cliches would say that, for Cotton to be as successful as he has become, he would have worked harder than everyone else. Frashure didn’t deny Cotton’s work ethic when it comes to his craft, but went on to say he’s a part of that group of seniors that has collectively raised the standard in effort. It’s a bar that has sent the Cougars to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

“He’s in a group of guys—they just bring their heart out every day and they just work,” Frashure said. “They just get it done and they’re grinders. So is Malik a hard worker? Yeah, he’s absolutely a hard worker. Are all the other guys that he’s with hard workers? Absolutely.”

In the locker room, Frashure said he would describe Cotton as “cool.” He doesn’t say much, but when he does, everyone perks up to hear what comes out of his mouth. There’s not a player that suits up for the Cougars that doesn’t have some level of respect for the diminutive pass rusher.

It was on full display last Friday when Cotton pounced on the loose football for the rare special teams score. On the Cougar sideline, there wasn’t a set of hands that weren’t clapping or a mouth yelling for one of the program’s not-so-secret weapons.

“When somebody has success and 80 guys on the sideline are so excited for that kid’s success, I think that tells you all you need to know about how they feel about their teammate,” Frashure said.