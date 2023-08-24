Around the state of Texas, countless high school football players anxiously await the call of a college coach willing to offer them a scholarship or a walk-on position to play at the next level.

If that call doesn’t come, Doug Williams is among many who want to have that young football enthusiasts’ ear.

Over the last several high school football seasons, there has been a drought of officials in making Friday night lights glisten in the state of Texas as veterans hang up their whistle. Luckily, new recruiting methods either have been instituted or are in the works to try and bring in the next generation of referees, umpires and chain gangs.

Williams, who is the assigning secretary for the College Station chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, hopes this season to have a word with the local high schools’ outgoing seniors about continuing their future in the sport.

“Usually we just get by with enough,” Williams said. “Obviously, we need more, but we get them all covered [some how]. But it’s just the same way as anywhere, in El Paso to Brownsville to all over East Texas, it’s all the same. Just do the best with what you have.”

In the grand scheme of things, the Brazos Valley has fewer worries. According to Texas High School Coaches Association executive director Joe Martin, some of the more rural areas of the state have suffered from the inability to field a full crew for Friday night games. The end result is asking the schools to move the contest to a Thursday or Saturday to better accommodate the available pool of officials.

“We really can’t have a game without officials,” Martin said. “You can’t have a varsity contest without a third party calling the game in the state of Texas. So we’ve got to do our due diligence as an association and as a profession to make sure that our coaches are being very professional to [officials] and great role models.”

So, in the football-mad state of Texas, how did things get so bad?

The most obvious finger points at the abuse officials take during the course of a game. Football can shelter its officials slightly better than basketball, volleyball and diamond sports due to the size of football stadiums and how far removed fans and parents are from the playing surface. But that doesn’t mean a referee wouldn’t be nervous about seeing their game-changing call go viral on social media, which current Mountain West referee and Brazos Valley resident Cal McNeill has experienced.

“You’ve got to be a special kind of person to be called a son of a motherless goat and not take it personal,” McNeil said with a laugh.

There is also the verbal abuse officials can take with the adults that do share the field with them, namely the coaching staffs. Martin said there has been a concerted effort through the association to be better role models for the players and fans that make up the program when it comes to interactions with officials.

“A big reason we don’t have the numbers and we have a shortage is because of they way they’ve been treated,” Martin said. “That’s part of the problem.”

The association has pitched the idea of an Official’s Appreciation Night to schools around the state, which will help put some of the individuals in the spotlight for their contributions to the sport. For almost all of the officials in the state, they do not make enough money for the profession to be a full-time opportunity. So, the vast majority of those who suit up in the white and black stripes, it’s about feeling a sense of connection with a game they love and a form of community service, Williams said.

“Obviously, you don’t do it for the money or everybody would be doing it,” Williams said. “You do it because we love to do it and Friday nights are the bell cow. It’s just a big deal.”

In the Brazos Valley, Williams doesn’t see abuse as the biggest factor in why there is always a need for officials. It’s attrition.

The College Station TASO chapter enters the fall with 125 officials on the roster, which includes a 30-person new member class. Williams said they’ve welcomed one of the largest in recent history. However, the trend typically sees two thirds of the new officials leaving after a year.

Traditionally, the local chapter has done a good job recruiting students from Texas A&M, but not all decide to fully commit to the necessary amount of time to become a regular official. Many end up leaving the area after they graduate. And, as is the case with chapters across the state, they are not able to replace older officials who are retiring with consistently active younger officials.

The process of becoming an official, though, is fairly swift and straight forward. Each fall, the chapter hosts a day-long training on a football field to run through most possible scenarios an official will face. Then, each week, the officials meet to talk through some of the situations the last week presented. Though he does not call high school games, McNeill still attends as many of these weekly meetings as possible to lend his expertise, he said.

Rookies typically start with seventh, eighth or freshman games and work their way up to sub-varsity or varsity games as early as a year into the process. On a few occasions, Williams does have to schedule first-year officials for Friday nights, he said.

The rare occasions when coaches and officials might clash are typically in these lower-level games where less experienced officials meet young coaches who are trying to rise in the ranks, Williams said. Also, with the expanding population of Bryan-College Station, there are an exponentially greater number of seventh- and eighth-grade games to staff, which can result in smaller-than-desired crews.

“Sometimes that gets to be a friction, but most of our schools in our area, they do a good job of asking coaches to be easy, especially on the young [officials],” Williams said.

So, recruiting efforts will continue in the years ahead to try and entice younger officials into the profession, including speaking to senior football classes and advertisements placed around the state. Williams said they were able to get a $5 pay raise approved heading into this season, which will help offset some of the time and costs associated with officiating.

But, ultimately, officiating is a passion that comes down to a love for the sport and a love for the kids on the field.

“Bottom line is, if we made more money, we’d have too many people and not enough games. I’d like to try to have that [problem] one time — to have too many people and not enough games. I wouldn’t know what to do,” Williams joked with a hearty laugh.