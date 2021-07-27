Area high school football players gladly weather the heat

The sun beating down from above coupled with the steamy heat rising from the turf below felt close to unbearable at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, yet for almost five hours all you could see were players’ smiling faces. The Eagle’s seventh annual High School Football Media Day was another indication things are returning to normal.

“It’s nice to be back together,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said.

Indeed it was. The event was one of many things canceled last year because of COVID-19. Not having high school players talk with the media about the upcoming season certainly was no great loss in the grand scheme of things, but it’s one of those events you don’t realize how much matters to everybody until a day like Tuesday.

Several coaches told me their players look forward to the event. It’s the Brazos Valley’s version of ESPN’s “Car Wash.” Players entering the stadium gaze down on cameras and microphones from The Eagle, KBTX, KAGS and KZNE interviewing three or four teams at a time. When finished with the media, players went inside Viking Fieldhouse to complete a questionnaire.

“I hope they ask me who my favorite artist is,” an Allen Academy player said.

Those players took their time on questions.