Area high school football players gladly weather the heat

The sun beating down from above coupled with the steamy heat rising from the turf below felt close to unbearable at Merrill Green Stadium on Tuesday, yet for almost five hours all you could see were players’ smiling faces. The Eagle’s seventh annual High School Football Media Day was another indication things are returning to normal.
“It’s nice to be back together,” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said.
Indeed it was. The event was one of many things canceled last year because of COVID-19. Not having high school players talk with the media about the upcoming season certainly was no great loss in the grand scheme of things, but it’s one of those events you don’t realize how much matters to everybody until a day like Tuesday.
Several coaches told me their players look forward to the event. It’s the Brazos Valley’s version of ESPN’s “Car Wash.” Players entering the stadium gaze down on cameras and microphones from The Eagle, KBTX, KAGS and KZNE interviewing three or four teams at a time. When finished with the media, players went inside Viking Fieldhouse to complete a questionnaire.
“I hope they ask me who my favorite artist is,” an Allen Academy player said.
Those players took their time on questions.
“Answer honestly,” I told most teams. “But know the best answers might go viral.”
One of the teams had a budding journalist.
“Sir, can I have another questionnaire?” one player asked. “I misspelled my name.”
Needless to say, his teammates let him have it, but he wanted to get it right.
The fun was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., but the Cameron Yoe showed up before 8 a.m. ready to go.
“I told them I was leaving at 7 a.m.” Cameron assistant coach Lupe Florez said.
The Yoe started a trend as most teams arrived early. All the teams shared visions of a long playoff run, and Tuesday was kind of their first official step.
Calvert was among the teams that wrapped up the event. The Trojans, despite being a perennial playoff team, are looking for a head coach. I offered my services on a part-time basis. After talking favorite foods and restaurants with the players, we formed an instant bond. A couple players quickly agreed I could coach them, but one player wanted my thoughts on conditioning.
“Would you make us run a lot?” he said.
“You bet,” I said. “I’d make sure you guys were in great shape.”
“We don’t want you as our coach,” he said.
That’s OK. I’ll stick to covering games and events like Tuesday’s Media Day. Hopefully, I'll cover Calvert and others come playoff time.