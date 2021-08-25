Anderson-Shiro has built a winning tradition in less than a decade

“Our whole mentality is our quarterback has to be No. 1 [priority],” Benton said. “We have to make sure he doesn’t get hit, so he has time to do whatever he needs to do, whether it’s hand off or throw it down field.”

Anderson’s defense is spearheaded by Offing, who earned all-district honors. Nose tackle Cameron Klawinsky and outside linebacker Tanner Goudeau were second-team selections.

“The defensive line has always been a strong suit for us,” Hodges said. “Brayden Adair is another one whose brother has just graduated and really put up some big numbers for us on the defensive line, and I think he’s going to fit right into his footsteps.”

Anderson runs a 4-3 scheme.

“I think Martavion Offing is going to be pretty special for us at free safety,” Hodges said. “Seth and Duncan Benton are going to be linebackers for us. They are brothers who are real physical kids, hard hitters, very smart, always around the ball.”

Anderson-Shiro has had nine shutouts during its three-year playoff run.