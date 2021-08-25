Anderson-Shiro has built a winning tradition in less than a decade

Anderson-Shiro keeps moving forward, one run and a tackle at a time. The budding program would love to cap its first decade of high school football with a playoff victory.
“We keep getting better every year,” senior Martavion Offing said. “We keep making the first round, but now we want to get past that.”
The Owls came close last year, losing to Hughes Springs 34-26 in the Class 3A Division II playoffs. It was a vast improvement over its first quartet of bi-district games in which they were outscored 214-39.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve built here and where we’ve come from since the time we took over,” fifth-year head coach Brad Hodges said. “And that’s a testament to our kids buying into our coaching staff. We’re really proud of the culture we’ve created here.”
Anderson-Shiro was winless in Hodges’ first season on the heels of a 1-9 season. But in two years the Owls climbed to 8-3 behind 2,000-yard rusher Zacarrius Haynes and five other all-district performers. They also were competitive in an 18-0 bi-district loss to eventual regional finalist Daingerfield. Despite losing those key performers, the Owls finished in a three-way tie for second in District 12-3A-II last season with Hemphill and New Waverly at 4-2 behind state-ranked Groveton.
“We’ve become a respectable program and garnered a little attention,” Hodges said. “Now we’re ready to take that next step and become one of the teams that’s talked about year in and year out competing for championships.”
Optimism is high despite Anderson-Shiro returning only five starters each way.
“We’re replacing a lot, but the exciting thing is we’ve got some young guys that we think can really step up and fill the roles of some key contributors,” Hodges said.
Offing and 190-pound sophomore Jarvis Haynes will be the featured running backs.
“We’re always going to want to run the football,” Hodges said. “We’ll throw a little bit, but we want to kind of open that up with our running game. We’re going to try to put you in a couple different formations and make you line up to what we’ve got to do and throw a lot of different looks at you running the ball.”
Anderson-Shiro runs out of a spread formation, but the emphasis is on the run with the attack similar to what Auburn ran the last eight seasons under Gus Malzahn. The Owls’ ground attack is fueled by four returning starters on the line.
“We’ve had really good running backs for the past few years,” senior Duncan Benton said. “Our quarterback [Cole Werner] has been really good. He just graduated last year, but we are a very physical team. We like getting hands on you and getting down and dirty.”
Sophomore Jordan Coronado steps in for Werner, a second-team all-district player.
“Our whole mentality is our quarterback has to be No. 1 [priority],” Benton said. “We have to make sure he doesn’t get hit, so he has time to do whatever he needs to do, whether it’s hand off or throw it down field.”
Anderson’s defense is spearheaded by Offing, who earned all-district honors. Nose tackle Cameron Klawinsky and outside linebacker Tanner Goudeau were second-team selections.
“The defensive line has always been a strong suit for us,” Hodges said. “Brayden Adair is another one whose brother has just graduated and really put up some big numbers for us on the defensive line, and I think he’s going to fit right into his footsteps.”
Anderson runs a 4-3 scheme.
“I think Martavion Offing is going to be pretty special for us at free safety,” Hodges said. “Seth and Duncan Benton are going to be linebackers for us. They are brothers who are real physical kids, hard hitters, very smart, always around the ball.”
Anderson-Shiro has had nine shutouts during its three-year playoff run.
“We are attacking,” Hodges said. “We always play a physical style. We’ve really hung our hat on defense. We take pride in the number of shutouts we’ve put up and holding offenses down to their season lows. We have a great defensive coordinator in Bill Cowley and the job he’s done. The kids buy into him. We get after it on defense.”
Anderson-Shiro has few players who can focus on just one position.
“A lot are going both ways, a lot of iron men,” Hodges said. “You do try to limit a few guys here and there, but at the end of the day, we try to get our best 11 out there on the field, and our kids know that they’re going to rise to the challenge and give us everything they got.”
NOTES — Anderson-Shiro’s enrollment of 272 ranks fifth in the district, ahead of only Hemphill (263) and Corrigan-Camden (245). ... “If we can get our speed and our endurance up a little bit, I feel like we’ll go deeper in the playoffs,” Benton said. ... The Owls are picked fourth in the district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football behind Newton, New Waverly and Hemphill. ... Outside linebacker Tanner Goudeau and Seth Benton both suffered broken legs in last year’s bi-district game. The recovery for Benton, who broke his femur, has “gone amazingly,” Hodges said.