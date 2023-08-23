Anderson-Shiro senior defensive end Mason Kolby says the Owls have been counting down the days to kickoff.

“We’re so excited,” Kolby said. “This whole summer we’ve been talking and getting the team ready for this year.”

It’s not hard to see why either as the Owls who were young last season helped carry the team to the playoffs after a year absence. Anderson-Shiro went 6-5 overall last season with a 3-3 record in District 12-3A-II before bowing out in bi-district.

“I think a lot of people were a little bit surprised at the success that we were able to have with how young a team we were,” Anderson-Shiro head coach Brad Hodges said. “And we really came on toward the end of the year, and we’re proud of how we played. We’re in a competitive playoff game with one of the top teams in the state, Daingerfield, and had a key injury that kind of bogged us down there.”

Now a year later, the Owls and Hodges have upped their expectations as they want to contend for the 12-3A-II title, reach the playoffs again and finally get their first playoff win. In the program’s relatively young history, the Owls have been to the playoffs six times with four of those coming under Hodges, but they haven’t made it past bi-district yet.

This season, the Owls return eight starters on both sides of the ball including quarterback/cornerback Connor Daley. As a sophomore, Daley was handed the keys to the offense, and he put together an impressive debut season with 1,007 passing yards, 384 rushing yards and even got in the mix at receiver with 102 receiving yards. Daley finished the year accounting for 15 total touchdowns on offense.

“Connor really showed what he can do last year,” Anderson-Shiro senior linebacker Jordan Coronado said. “I think he’s going to be right back at it this year.”

Daley also impressed on the defensive side of the ball with 33 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. Coronado said Daley has been lifting his level of play in practice and also mentioned his fellow linebackers Pedro Martinez and Pierce Goodwin.

Coronado is expecting his unit and the linemen in front of it to lead the defense this season.

“We all from the D-line to the linebackers, we hold it down stopping the run game and even on the pass game with helping out our cornerbacks,” Coronado said.

In the offensive backfield alongside Daley will be four-year varsity member Jarvis Haynes, who rushed for 952 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Hodges said he believes the running back is primed to finish out his career with a bang.

“He’s a bowling ball back there,” Hodges said. “He’s tough to bring down. He makes you hurt when you try and tackle him, and we’re expecting big things from him as well.”

Hodges also pointed to the wealth of receivers that the Owls return in seniors Pedro Martinez and Pierce Goodwin and sophomore Kieran Gill.

Ultimately, though, the Owls agree getting back to the playoffs and over the program’s postseason hump is going to take one key ingredient.

“Just playing for each other,” Hodges said. “And that’s one of the things that I’m proud of about this group. You hear that word brotherhood thrown around a lot, but they truly are, and they look out for each other on and off the field and how they play for each other. They’re going to have to do that, because we’ve got a tough district and a tough playoff matchup whoever we face. It’s going to take a lot of that playing together and being selfless and playing for one another.”