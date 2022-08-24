Anderson-Shiro football team motivated to return to postseason in 2022

Jacob Borski’s goal hasn’t changed.

The senior has been playing football since seventh grade and has been dreaming of that first playoff win at Anderson-Shiro ever since.

“We’ve got to bring our program a playoff win at least,” Borski said. “It’s the only goal I’ve got.”

Anderson-Shiro has reached the postseason five times in program history and is 0-5 with losses in 2013, 2015 and 2018-20. In 2021, the Owls finished the season an uncharacteristic 2-8 overall and 0-6 in District 12-3A-II play to snap their string of three straight playoff appearances.

“It was a fluke year,” Borski said. “We had some key injuries on some important players. I think the important thing is just stay healthy and keep playing the game like we should, like we know how to play.”

Anderson-Shiro head coach Brad Hodges admits some of the things that arose in 2021 were hurdles he had never encountered in his career.

“In all my years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve ran into some of the strange things that popped up for us this past year, so it was kind of just going through that and dealing with that,” Hodges said. “We’ve had some time to reflect on that and how we handle that adversity, and we feel a lot better equipped to do that this year. And I think we’ll be on the right end.”

Anderson-Shiro will be a lot younger this season, but Hodges isn’t worried because the team isn’t lacking experience. Most of the players who saw significant playing time last season were underclassmen, and a majority of them are back this year. The Owls are expected to have around 30 players on varsity this season.

Even with the youthful roster, Hodges is expecting the team to show improvement.

“We plan to take a step forward, get back to where we had been in years past as one of the quality programs in this area, and we’ve got the young talent to do that,” Hodges said. “We’ve got to have some leaders step up, but we feel good about the ones we’ve got in place, and I think they’ll do a good job for us.”

Hodges already has seen some of those leaders begin to step up this offseason. Seniors such as Brant Werner and Travis Anderson are two of the players that have impressed Hodges.

“[Anderson] is a guy who is going to lay it on the line for you whether it’s a Friday night game or whether it’s a June workout,” Hodges said.

The leadership hasn’t just come from the upperclassmen either as Anderson-Shiro’s quarterbacks, Jordan Coronado and Connor Daley, have stepped up and taken charge even as younger guys on the team.

“Both those guys provide a lot of good leadership for us, and we’re excited about the futures that they’ve got coming up,” Hodges said.

Hodges added that the Owls won’t necessarily be using a two-quarterback system this season but that Daley and Coronado both have attributes and play well off each other.

“It’ll be kind of predicated on game plan and stuff,” Hodges said of the team’s plan at quarterback. “They’re both athletic enough that when one of them is not taking the snaps behind center, they’ll probably be out on the field somewhere else, so it allows us to mix things up. You may see one on first down and another one on second down type deal. It just gives us a lot of versatility, and we’re excited about what they can do.”