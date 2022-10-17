Anderson-Shiro, Cameron Yoe having success so far

A lot can change in a year.

Last season, Anderson-Shiro won only two games and was winless in district. This season, the Owls have well surpassed those numbers with a 6-3 overall record and a 2-2 record in 12-3A Division 1.

They aren’t the only Brazos Valley team which has turned things around. Cameron Yoe has responded from last year’s 4-7 season with a 5-2 overall record, including a 3-0 record in 11-3A Division 1, with the eighth-ranked Yoemen tied with top-ranked Franklin.

Cameron got to 5-2 with a complete team effort in last week's 58-21 victory over McGregor.

“I feel like our quarterback Braylan Drake had a good night,” Cameron head coach Rick Rhoades said. “The defense played really well and we did some things on special teams that were good.”

Drake threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns. He got help from wide receivers as Ja’qualyn Fields, Trayjen Wilcox and Charlie Mayer who combined for seven receptions for 129 yards with two touchdowns.

On defense, Cameron’s line turned in another steady, solid performance similar to what they have been doing all season. Defensive end Carlos Salomon and defensive tackle Keshon Johnson led the way.

Cameron returns home this week for a huge game against rival Rockdale Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the 68th edition of the "Battle of the Bell." The teams play for a brass train bell donated to the two school districts by the Rockdale Sandow & Southern Railroad in 1954.

“I don’t think there’s any rivalry like the Rockdale-Cameron rivalry,” Rhoades said. “It’s not only a big deal to the football teams or to the schools, I mean it’s a community deal. Everybody gets involved and it’s a neat deal.”

Anderson-Shiro picked up its sixth win with a key 29-8 victory over Warren.

“I was just proud of our kids, their commitment all week really,” Anderson-Shiro head coach Brad Hodges said. “We had probably our best week of practice. And going against an offense like Warren runs, you’ve got to be really disciplined and they took to it all week and got into film study pretty hard and did a great job of executing on Friday night.”

Anderson-Shiro had a plethora of players step up Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Connor Daley has grown throughout the season, Hodges said. The offensive line and running back Jarvis Haynes stepped up in the second half as the the Owls controlled the line of scrimmage.

Defensively, end Kevin Cabrera forced one fumble and recovered two. Linebacker Travis Anderson and defensive back Brant Werner were the leading tacklers.

The Owls have a bye this week before wrapping up the season against Hemphill and Trinity.

“That’s really going to be the key this week is to get healthy, get recovered a little bit and then be ready to make that final push the last two weeks and then into the playoffs hopefully," Hodges said.

Milano ranked in Class 2A: Coming off a 41-6 win over Iola, the Milano Eagles are now No. 10 in Class 2A Division 2 in the latest Texas Football state rankings. The Eagles are 6-0 this year and 2-0 in District 13-2A.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included Cameron Yoe moving up a spot to No. 8. Bremond dropped out of 2A-II after its loss to Granger, but will play host to Milano this week in a big game.

College Station remains No. 3 in 5A-I. Franklin kept No. 1 in 3A-I, while Lexington held firm at No. 9 in 3A-II. Centerville is still No. 9 in 2A-I and Burton remains No. 2 in 2A-II.

