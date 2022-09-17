Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6

ANDERSON — Anderson-Shiro’s Connor Daley threw three touchdown passes, and Jarvis Haynes ran for two scores as the Owls topped Evadale 41-6 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Anderson-Shiro (3-1) took an 8-0 lead on Will Lee’s 7-yard return of a blocked punt and Haynes two-point conversion run early in the first quarter. Haynes later added TD runs of 20 and 3 yards for a 21-6 halftime lead.

Daley then threw two TD passes Kagen Stephens in the third quarter and added a 43-yard TD pass to Jordan Coronado in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory on Homecoming night for the Owls.

Anderson-Shiro will open District 12-3A-II play next week against Kountze at home.