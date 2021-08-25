Allen Academy using "Chapter 21" motto to get back to TAPPS 6-man state championship

Allen Academy’s motto “Chapter ’21” will serve as a guiding light in what the Rams hope to be a successful season.
The Rams like to pick a motto each season with their most recent being the “Revenge Tour” last year as they reached the TAPPS 6-man Division II state championship game after falling just short of it in 2019.
But this year with plenty of young starters on the team, Allen Academy is looking to the future.
“We’re going to write our own chapter this year,” head coach Adrian Adams said. “So it’s up to them to make it what they want to. It’s the same tradition, same program. We’ve just got a different cast of characters getting ready to step up into the spotlight.”
Luckily for the Rams, the new cast members will have plenty of veterans to learn from. Senior wide receiver and defensive lineman Luke Meadows, senior receiver Jihu Lee and sophomore quarterback Ethan Lucas all return to the team with valuable experience, along with a slew of juniors in Aidan Field, Jackson Petty, Luke Miller, Ryan Lasell and Kyle Dupont.
Meadows and Lee have the most experience entering the season and hope to fill the leadership roles left by all-state starters Aaron Boegner, Elias Chapa, Brent Tucker and Ryan Hassell.
“Me and Jihu always had those upperclassmen to lean on, but now we are those guys,” Meadows said. “Our experience is going to be huge, especially for a group that hasn’t gotten much experience.”
The remaining returners have no shortage of talent, but with a core of starters gone, the Rams will be looking for several players to handle larger workloads.
“If you graduate a few all-staters, you got to fill some holes,” Adams said.
Filling those holes shouldn’t be too difficult.
Petty will spend some time at quarterback, and Field will take over at middle linebacker and running back after studying under Tucker the past two years. Miller and Lasell join the offensive line after training under Meadows and Hassell.
Meadows said it’s easy for the youngsters to feel pressure, especially after watching their teammates lead the Rams to state with a 7-4 record last season following a state semifinal run in 2019. But the veteran said he’s not worried about the talent coming up.
“Aidan Field stepping up at running back in replace of Brent [Tucker], he’s every bit as athletic as Brent is,” Meadows said. “He’s gotten a lot bigger, stronger and faster over this offseason. Lee, he was a starter for us last year and had some big games, especially when Aaron [Boegner] was not playing. He’s a big, strong, physical receiver. Physically, this group should be able to take control of a lot of teams.”
One position Allen Academy can find stability in is at quarterback with Lucas. He’s returning after exchanging snaps with Tucker and being key to the Rams’ second-half comeback at state during his inaugural season.
“To have Ethan back, I mean that sets the tempo for offense,” Adams said.
Adams said the biggest hurdle for the young team is converting what they’ve learned in practice in past seasons into success on Friday nights.
“If you’re on the scout team and you’re going against [our starters], you’re bound to get better, because other people aren’t practicing against those types of guys,” Adams said. “You know they’re getting it three days a week in practice, and they just didn’t get it on Friday nights against somebody else, so they’re really ahead. They just need that time on the field to learn at the moment.”
The Rams will compete under new lights on new turf at Baker Field, which underwent renovations this summer. The will host BVCHEA, Giddings State, Logos Prep Academy, Katy Faith West, Emery/Weiner and Tyler King’s Academy this season with road games at St. Joseph, Aquila, Faith West Academy, O’Connell and Covenant Christian.