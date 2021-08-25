Allen Academy using "Chapter 21" motto to get back to TAPPS 6-man state championship

Allen Academy’s motto “Chapter ’21” will serve as a guiding light in what the Rams hope to be a successful season.

The Rams like to pick a motto each season with their most recent being the “Revenge Tour” last year as they reached the TAPPS 6-man Division II state championship game after falling just short of it in 2019.

But this year with plenty of young starters on the team, Allen Academy is looking to the future.

“We’re going to write our own chapter this year,” head coach Adrian Adams said. “So it’s up to them to make it what they want to. It’s the same tradition, same program. We’ve just got a different cast of characters getting ready to step up into the spotlight.”

Luckily for the Rams, the new cast members will have plenty of veterans to learn from. Senior wide receiver and defensive lineman Luke Meadows, senior receiver Jihu Lee and sophomore quarterback Ethan Lucas all return to the team with valuable experience, along with a slew of juniors in Aidan Field, Jackson Petty, Luke Miller, Ryan Lasell and Kyle Dupont.

Meadows and Lee have the most experience entering the season and hope to fill the leadership roles left by all-state starters Aaron Boegner, Elias Chapa, Brent Tucker and Ryan Hassell.