Allen Academy tops BVCHEA 50-34 in season opener

Forcing turnovers and a powerful passing game aided Allen Academy in a 50-34 season-opening victory over BVCHEA on Thursday night at Baker Field.
Rain started pouring just before halftime and multiple lightning strikes during the intermission delayed the game for over an hour, but the Rams held on despite the Mustangs’ comeback attempt once play resumed.
Allen Academy sophomore quarterback Ethan Lucas threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns, completing 12 of 24 passes. Lucas started the game 10-of-15 passing for 156 yards, but saw his numbers drop in the second half under wet conditions.
Six different Rams scored led by senior Luke Meadows, who had five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jihu Lee led Allen Academy in receiving yards with 71 on five receptions. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Lucas with 7:52 left in the second quarter.
Three turnovers helped the Rams build a comfortable 44-14 first-half lead as they scored touchdowns off the trio of takeaways.
Allen Academy sophomore Aidan Field returned an interception to the BVCHEA 7-yard line late in the first quarter. Freshman Jackson Reece scored on a 4-yard touchdown run three plays later.
BVCHEA lost the ball again on a bobbled punt snap in the second quarter, allowing Allen Academy to take over at the BVCHEA 1-yard line and score one play later on Field’s TD run.
Allen Academy junior Ryan Lasell pushed the Rams’ lead to 30 with 4:07 left in the first half on a 36-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Pierce Goodwin threw four touchdown passes for BVCHEA, one each to Davis Levy, Seth Jackson, Jake Pate and Owen Davis, but the turnovers were too much for the Mustangs to overcome.
Any chance of a BVCHEA comeback was dashed midway through the fourth quarter when Allen Academy’s Luke Meadows intercepted a pass. The Rams didn’t score in the fourth quarter but controlled the clock and used Meadows big play to seal the victory.
BVCHEA fought until the waning seconds. Jackson wasn’t used as a ball carrier until the fourth quarter but sprung a 65-yard touchdown run with 1 second left in the game. Owen Davis finished as the team’s leading rusher with 88 yards on 13 carries.
Bad snaps troubled the Mustangs’ momentum on offense as the team lost 75 yards of offense on snapping miscues.
Penalties were about the only blemish for the Rams. Allen Academy was flagged seven times for 72 yards. Field received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which led to his ejection. The second flag came in the fourth quarter when he taunted a BVCHEA player after hauling in a 35-yard touchdown pass that was waived off.
NOTES — Reid Ryan, son of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, did the coin toss. The Ryans’ company RS3 Turf installed Allen Academy’s new playing surface this summer. ... A helicopter delivered the game ball.