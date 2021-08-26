Allen Academy tops BVCHEA 50-34 in season opener

Allen Academy junior Ryan Lasell pushed the Rams’ lead to 30 with 4:07 left in the first half on a 36-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Pierce Goodwin threw four touchdown passes for BVCHEA, one each to Davis Levy, Seth Jackson, Jake Pate and Owen Davis, but the turnovers were too much for the Mustangs to overcome.

Any chance of a BVCHEA comeback was dashed midway through the fourth quarter when Allen Academy’s Luke Meadows intercepted a pass. The Rams didn’t score in the fourth quarter but controlled the clock and used Meadows big play to seal the victory.

BVCHEA fought until the waning seconds. Jackson wasn’t used as a ball carrier until the fourth quarter but sprung a 65-yard touchdown run with 1 second left in the game. Owen Davis finished as the team’s leading rusher with 88 yards on 13 carries.

Bad snaps troubled the Mustangs’ momentum on offense as the team lost 75 yards of offense on snapping miscues.

Penalties were about the only blemish for the Rams. Allen Academy was flagged seven times for 72 yards. Field received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which led to his ejection. The second flag came in the fourth quarter when he taunted a BVCHEA player after hauling in a 35-yard touchdown pass that was waived off.

NOTES — Reid Ryan, son of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, did the coin toss. The Ryans’ company RS3 Turf installed Allen Academy’s new playing surface this summer. ... A helicopter delivered the game ball.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.