Allen Academy football fans will have a new way to keep track of the Rams in 2023.

All 10 regular season Allen Academy football games and the playoffs will be broadcast live and free online via internet radio broadcasts. The broadcasts will air at allenacademyrams.com, a subsidiary of bcsball.com.

Tom Turbiville, the bcsball.com founder, will be on play-by-play for all 10 games plus the playoffs. Bcsball.com and its broadcasts of Bryan and College Station ISD sporting events will still continue.

Each broadcast will begin 20 minutes before kickoff with the Cedar Beam Homes pregame show.

Allen Academy opens its season on Aug. 25 by hosting BVCHEA at 7 p.m. at Baker Field.