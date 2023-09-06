The Eagle’s Alex Miller called this week “Exam Week” in the Brazos Valley.

Not only due to the fact that at this point in the school year, the tests, quizzes and projects start flying at you but also due to the number of solid high school football games on the ticket this week.

And the more I’ve thought about that analogy, I’ve realized just how right he is. It was hard picking just three games to watch but I did my best. By the way for those keeping track at home, my record sits at even .500 with a 3-3 mark through the first two weeks.

Let’s hope I can ace this week.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Brenham at Bryan, 7:30 p.m. Friday

This is a tricky one to figure out.

Last week I predicted that Bryan and Huntsville would be a low-scoring, possibly nail biting affair. Huntsville then went on to prove me wrong as the Hornets came away with a 61-27 win over the Vikings.

While Brenham’s a team we haven’t talked about in this column yet, the Cubs have also been tough to figure out. Brenham opened the season with an impressive 16-7 win at home over 6A Conroe Oak Ridge which has two Georgia commits on its defense.

Then last week, Brenham went into Belton and got beat 27-20 by the Tigers.

The good news for both teams is that here in nondistrict is the perfect time to figure things out about your team before district gets rolling which it seems like both teams are still in the process of doing.

Both teams are going to want to get the bad taste from last week out of their mouths and despite being on the road, I think Brenham gets it done in a relatively low-scoring game.

Prediction: Brenham: 24-17

2. A&M Consolidated at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s the battle of the early unbeaten teams on Friday night in Lufkin.

First-year head coach Brandon Schmidt and Consol head to traditional power Lufkin on Friday hoping to end nondistrict play on a high note. After this Friday, the Tigers have a week off and then the gauntlet of district games and the playoff push begins.

So far through the first two weeks of the season, Consol’s calling card has been its defense as the Tigers have allowed just 20 points total through the first two games. Lufkin on the other hand has been all about offense as the Panthers have scored 30-plus points through the first two weeks in wins against Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches.

Last season, Lufkin got the better of Consol as the Panthers beat the Tigers 31-17 inside Tigerland Stadium.

Both teams have plenty of talent as Lufkin brings back senior quarterback TJ Hammond and senior running back Kedren Young. In the season-opening 31-7 win over Tyler Legacy, Young rushed for 149 yards and one score on 18 carries. Hammond aided him in the offensive attack as he was 7 for 11 with 192 passing yards and two scores.

Last week for Consol, quarterback Will Hargett put together a four touchdown night against the UANL Auténticos Tigres as he passed for 200 yards and three scores.

It’s a tough test for the Tigers this week on the road but they opened the season with a road win against Huntsville and will close the chapter on nondistrict with another road win.

Prediction: Consol 35-31

3. Allen Academy at. St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Who doesn’t love a good rivalry matchup?

I thought about putting this one first but I knew it was better to save it for last and let the suspense build. It’s the annual 6-man rivalry between Allen Academy and St. Joseph or as the Rams have nicknamed it on social media, the biggest game in the Brazos Valley.

Allen Academy won last year’s game at home 60-14 which snapped a two-game losing streak to the Eagles. This year, it’s back at St. Joseph’s place where the Eagles last time at home in this rivalry won 90-68.

This year’s game will be the home opener for St. Joseph which opened the season against Coram Deo Academy and won in a neutral site showdown 60-14. The Eagles have had two weeks to prepare for this game after having a bye in Week 2.

Allen Academy bounced back last week with a 60-14 win at home over Bracken Christian after falling in the season opener to BVCHEA.

Points won’t be hard to come by in this one as both teams have plenty of dynamic playmakers. It starts with the quarterbacks as both teams have seniors leading the charge.

Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas threw six passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns a week ago. He was aided by teammates Rusty Ly-McMurray and Brock Field who combined for six touchdowns and 236 yards of offense.

On the other sideline, senior quarterback Marc Mishler led St. Joseph to a Week 1 win by completing 12 of his 17 passes for 278 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added two scores on the ground.

This one will be a high-scoring affair and a rivalry where anything can happen. I like the Eagles this Friday with two weeks to prepare.

Prediction: St. Joseph 56-52