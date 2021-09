Allen Academy has moved its football game against Oakwood from Friday to Sept. 25, the school announced Wednesday.

Kickoff for the game will be 7 p.m. Allen Academy will use this week as its open date.

The Rams kicked off the 2021 season last week with a 50-34 win over BVCHEA. Allen Academy is slated to return to the field next Thursday against rival St. Joseph at Baker Field.