Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group

After a 5-6 campaign in 2021, the Allen Academy Rams look to take a step forward in 2022 by turning their youth into experienced playmakers.

The Rams return four starters on each side of the ball from a team that advanced to the second round of the TAPPS 6-man Division II playoffs and fell to the eventual state runner-up, Marble Falls Faith Academy.

“I think they learned about how to go through ups and downs and adversity,” Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams said. “That’s always going to be in football and in life, so that’s what we try to teach in our program. But they also learned how to play the game. Best thing to do when you have guys that don’t have experience is throw them out there and let them learn on the fly a little bit, and we did that a lot last season.”

Leading the offense is junior Ethan Lucas. As a sophomore, Lucas completed 161 of 262 passes for 2,172 yards and 35 touchdowns. He made the TAPPS all-state second team.

“The guys call him Mac Jones for a reason, because he can make all the throws and make all the plays,” Adams said. “He kind of leads the team. Not too flashy necessarily, but he’s the kind of person you want leading an offense.”

While running routes is fun for linemen in 6-man football, senior center and defensive lineman Jackson Petty said the Rams’ run defense will be a strength and added he’s ready to block for running back Aidan Field, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 2021. Lucas said the Rams were strong in the passing game last season but will have a more balanced attack in 2022.

“We trust our coaches, and we know that we can grow and improve this year,” Lucas said. “We’ve got a lot more experience, so I think in game it’s going to come a lot easier tackling and everything.”

Rams defensive back Rusty Ly-McMurray is a preseason all-state selection. A two-way starter, Ly-McMurray will be more involved in the Rams’ offense this fall, Adams said.

On defense, Petty said the Rams hope to improve on tackling and recognizing formations.

“We used to struggle getting to where we’re supposed to be. If we can get there quick and be ready before the offense is, then we’re set,” Petty said. “A lot of us were first-time starters last year, so we’ve been able to learn from our losses and understand the game better. I’m hoping we can come out firing better.”

One of the Rams’ main strengths, senior Kyle DuPont said, is their athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball.

“Athleticism can be a lot for 6-man because you have a lot more space to cover and typically have a smaller team, so you’re playing both sides of the ball for all four quarters,” DuPont said.

Allen Academy is projected to finish third in TAPPS 6-man District 5-II. The Rams have a strong nondistrict slate, which features games against BVCHEA and rival St. Joseph.

“We’re picked to finish third, and I like it like that,” Adams said. “Makes us play with a chip on our shoulder a little bit more because I know we can be the district champion. Conroe Covenant, they’re picked to be one of the top three teams in the state by Dave Campbell’s. We played a tough game with them last year, and that’s the game of the season, so hopefully that’s for a district championship. Pasadena First Baptist is moving from Division I to Division II — they only lost one game last year to the Division I champion, Emery, in the state quarterfinals. It’s a tough slate, so I think we’ll be ready to go.”