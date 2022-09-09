Allen Academy football team runs past St. Joseph 60-14

The Allen Academy Rams took out two years of frustration a yard at time in rolling to a 60-14 victory over the St. Joseph Eagles in nondistrict 6-man football action Friday night at Baker Field.

Allen Academy running back Aidan Field ended a dominating night on the ground with a 46-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 58 seconds left that ended the game via the 45-point mercy rule. It was Field’s third touchdown run as the senior rushed for 181 yards on 16 carries. Brock Field, his freshman brother, added 110 yards and a TD on six carries, and sophomore Jackson Reece chipped in 77 yards on seven carries with two scores. The Rams rolled to 400 yards overall, averaging 10.5 yards a carry.

“We had great blocking by Jackson Petty, Eli [Dawson] and Brock Field,” the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Aidan Field said. “We just had a lot of great blocks on the line. It made it real easy for us backs to get some yards.”

It was power football at its best in 6-man and the best feeling possible for the Rams (2-1), who lost the last two years to their rivals that sat a rung lower in the TAPPS pecking order with Allen Academy in Division II District 5 and St. Joseph in Division III District 5

“This rivalry is really big for us,” Aidan Field said. “We really came to play this year.”

Aidan Field also came up big on defense, teaming with Reece to ground St. Joseph’s potent passing attack.

“We call it our cheetah set where we put the two fastest kids in the school going after the quarterback,” Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams said. “They like to spread it out, so we like to put pressure on them.”

St. Joseph quarterback Marc Mishler kept the Eagles in the game early with some phenomenal plays. Reece sacked Mishler for a 12-yard loss with 14 seconds left in the first half, but Mishler avoided pressure and completed a 37-yard pass to Peter Najvar to the Rams’ 11-yard line with six seconds left. Mishler then threaded a pass into the end zone to Jackson Carey, who made a nifty catch over his head and kept his feet in bounds to cut Allen Academy’s lead to 22-14.

The game turned quickly in the second half.

St. Joseph’s kickoff coverage team pinned Allen Academy at the 14, and the defense tackled Reece for a 4-yard loss on the first play of the possession. But Brock Field rolled left behind two blockers then cut across the grain to the other sideline en route to an impressive 70-yard touchdown run.

St. Joseph tried to respond. The elusive Mishler completed a 30-yard pass to Colt Bundick on third-and-37 then used his legs on fourth down to get the first down, but at a huge price. He was hobbled on the play and didn’t return.

The Eagles (1-2) had a rough time running plays behind a freshman transfer who almost threw an interception then did throw an interception with Rusty Ly-McMurray coming up with his second theft of the night.

Allen Academy covered 60 yards in seven plays with Reece scoring from 10 yards for a 38-14 lead. Allen Academy, which always onside kicks, made its only recovery of the night and turned it into a 17-yard touchdown reception by Kyle DuPont for a 46-14 lead.

It was a nightmarish second half for St. Joseph, which ended the game with minus 41 yards on 18 carries. Mishler is also the punter, so the Eagles lost 11 yards in four plays and turned the ball over at their own 22. Allen Academy scored in three plays with Reece going in from the 9, and Ly-McMurray adding the kick for a 54-14 lead. St. Joseph ran four more plays, losing a yard, and Aidan Field sent everyone home.

Mishler completed 15 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Mishler, who had to take a quick breather in the first half, was cramping and possibly had a calf strain, St. Joseph head coach Alec Castilleja said.

“He’s a big leader,” Castilleja said. “He’s definitely the middle piece for what we do.”

Mishler’s first touchdown throw was a 24-yarder on fourth-and-19 as the Eagles managed to have two receivers open.

Allen Academy jumped to a 14-0 lead with the defense getting a fourth-down sack to create a short field and Reece’s 52-yard run setting up the second score.

“We went into the game expecting to run,” Adams said. “We wanted to run a lot, and we rotated our backs really well. I think we had three or four different guys score in the running game.”

St. Joseph had won the previous two games against Allen Academy 48-44 and 90-68.

“Their passing game was pretty dominant,” Aidan Field said. “So we were focusing on trying hard to lock down the passing game, because they really killed us on that last year.”