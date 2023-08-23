Faith over fear is the mantra for the Allen Academy football team this season.

The Rams went 7-4 with a first-round playoff exit in 2022 after a pair of state championship game appearances, and they’re hoping last year’s young team can get the program back to a title tilt.

“We lost in the first round to a good team, San Marcos Academy,” Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams said. “Our district is really tough, so our goal is to compete for a district championship and go deeper in the playoffs and hopefully make another return to state.”

Spearheading Allen Academy’s attack on offense is quarterback Ethan Lucas, a three-year starter who earned all-state honors last season after he passed for 1,356 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“It says a lot when you get thrown into the fire as a freshman to start and you help lead the team to a state championship game and your first start is actually in the first round of the playoffs,” Adams said. “He’s taken a lot from that year to build into his senior year, and he’s just grown tremendously. He runs the offense well. He knows what to do. He knows how to get the guys the ball in space.”

Senior Eli Dawson is the Rams’ other returning letterman with state title game experience. As important as Lucas and Dawson are, Adams said it will be critical for the team to stay healthy overall with just 18 players, including six freshmen.

“It’s the other group of guys that are going to be sophomores and juniors that played a lot last year that we’re going to lean on a little bit more,” Adams said. “They have more confidence on the field to make more plays.”

Adams anticipates speed to be a strength for the Rams. Having offensive playmakers bodes well for Allen Academy’s no-huddle, up-tempo offense. One area Allen Academy is working to shore up is on both sides of the line, particularly trying to find a second defensive lineman to play alongside Dawson and getting new center Logan Perez up to speed. The Rams also expect big contributions from two-way players Rusty Ly-McMurray, Brock Field and Jackson Reece.

“We have two really explosive backs to go along with Rusty, and then we have some more receivers that will step up this season that not a lot of people know about,” Adams said.

This year’s Rams team is more mobile and versatile across the board, Dawson said.

“We need to do better doing the things we need to do on the fly, like making those quick adjustments,” Dawson said. “That’s what makes a team good and makes a team bad is how they respond to different situations.”

Over the summer, Reece noted the Rams have stepped up their preparation for the season. He explained how having versatile players in the 6-man game can be critical, too.

“If you can have a running back that can catch a deep route and can also bust a dive, that’s such an important skill to have,” Reece said. “And also a lineman that can catch a slip and block a 250-pound man. If you can do those things, you can win games.”

Allen Academy is picked by Texas Football to finish third in TAPPS 6-man Division III District 4 behind Pasadena First Baptist and Conroe Covenant, respectively. Adams said he likes the Rams’ nondistrict slate which includes games against local opponents BVCHEA and St. Joseph.

“We kind of put together a schedule that’s going to challenge us early, see what we’re made of and hopefully build up our confidence,” Adams said.

Health and execution are critical components to Allen Academy reaching its goals this fall, according to Adams.

“Just building our faith in each other, building faith in the coaches and players and schemes, and trust in that and we’ll be OK no matter who we play,” Adams said.