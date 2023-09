Allen Academy’s Brook Field scored four touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 60-14 victory over Bracken Christian on Friday.

Field scored on runs of 13, 27 and 40 yards and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Lucas. Rusty Ly-McMurray scored the last two touchdowns on runs of 9 and 34 yards.

Thomas Rayford had a 10-yard touchdown run and Thomas Rayford had a 16-yard touchdown run. Ly-McMurray had six two-point conversions.

Ly-McMurray had 110 yards rushing on six carries and Field had 87 yards on five carries.