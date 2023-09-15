CARROLLTON – Allen Academy’s Brock Field scored two touchdowns and Ethan Lucas added four passing touchdowns for a 45-0 victory over the Savoy Cardinals that was called in the third quarter on the mercy rule.

Field opened the scoring with a 26-yard run and he ended it with a 39-yard run. He had 80 yards rushing on five carries. Lucas threw for 186 yards in helping Allen (2-2) even its record.

Having touchdown receptions were Lathan Lucas (53 yards), Rusty Ly-McMurray (52 yards), Blake Roe (29 yards) and Jakson Reece (13 yards).

Field had seven tackles, while Ly-McMurray had an interception and four extra-point kicks.

Savoy fell to 0-3.