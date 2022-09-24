Allen Academy 64, Houston St. Francis Episcopal 0

Rusty Ly-McMurray scored five touchdowns, including three on interception returns to help fuel Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout of Houston St. Francis Episcopal in TAPPS 6-man District II-5 play Friday at Baker Field.

Aidan Field gave the Rams (4-1, 1-0) an 8-0 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run and Ly-McMurray’s extra-point kick with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Allen Academy built its lead to 24-0 with two TD passes from Ethan Lucas to Ly-McMurray, who then returned two interceptions for TDs to push that lead to 40-0. Brock Field added a tackle for a safety, and Jackson Reece scored on a 39-yard run for a 50-0 lead with 7:57 still to play in the second quarter.

Ly-McMurray added a third interception return for a TD, and Field added a sack for another safety, and the Rams cruised from there for a victory via the 45-point mercy rule.

Field finished with 11 tackles, including five for losses.

Allen Academy will continue district play at Katy Faith West next Friday, while St. Francis (0-3, 0-1) will host Pasadena First Baptist.