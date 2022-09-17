Allen Academy 56, Fort Worth Bethesda 0

Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas and Kyle DuPont helped fuel a 48-point first quarter en route to a 56-0 shutout of Fort Wort Bethesda in a TAPPS nondistrict 6-man game called at halftime via the 45-point mercy rule Friday at Baker Field.

Lucas threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to DuPont with 9:27 left in the first quarter to open the scoring, and the Rams (3-1) never looked back. Aiden Field, Brock Field and Jackson Reece added TD runs, and DuPont returned an interception for another score. Lucas also hit Rusty Ly-McMurray with an 8-yard TD pass, and Ly-McMurray nailed 6 of 6 extra-point kicks to give Allen Academy a 48-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Sean Buzzard capped the scoring with a 55-yard TD run midway through the second quarter as the Rams generated an efficient 184 yards of offense while holding Bethesda (0-4) to 39.

Lucas completed 4 of 4 passes for 53 yards and two TDs with no interceptions. Ly-McMurray caught two passes for 24 yards and a TD, and Buzzard ran for 70 yards and a TD on two carries.

Eli Dawson led the Rams’ defense with seven tackles, including three for a loss and a sack. DuPont had five tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions.

Allen Academy will host Houston St. Francis Episcopal (0-2) in TAPPS 6-man District 5-II play at 7 p.m. next Friday for Homecoming.