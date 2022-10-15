Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Academy 0

Allen Academy’s Ethan Lucas threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns, and three different Rams ran for scores as they cruised to a 46-0 victory over Beaumont Legacy Academy on Friday in TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5 play at Baker Field.

Brock Field’s 66-yard touchdown run with 3:47 left in the second quarter put Allen Academy (6-1, 3-0) ahead 46-0, and the Rams held that margin at halftime to win via the 45-point mercy rule.

Aidan Field also ran for 50 yards and a TD on four carries, and Jackson Reece carried the ball twice for 48 yards and a TD. Kyle DuPont, Aidan Field and Jackson Petty caught TD passes for the Rams.

DuPont had eight tackles and one for a loss on defense for Allen Academy, while Rusty Ly-McMurray had six tackles, and Aiden Field had five tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and an interception.

Allen Academy will play at Pasadena First Christian next week.