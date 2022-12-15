Aledo primed for run at 11th state title against 2017 opponent College Station

The Aledo Bearcats are hoping to party like its 1998 on Saturday.

Legendary Aledo head football coach Tim Buchanan built the Bearcats into a championship machine beginning in 1998 when they won the first of their 10 state titles. Under Buchanan, Aledo also won state titles in 2009-11, 2013, 2019 and 2020, and the Bearcats added three more in 2014, 2016 and 2018 when Buchanan served as the school’s athletics director.

Now looking to add another to the collection, Buchanan’s 2022 team reminds him a lot of that first state title team.

“Nobody really expected this team to be where they’re at especially starting out with an 0-2 start,” said Buchanan, who served as an assistant coach under Ross Rogers at A&M Consolidated early in his career. “The ’98 team lost the first game of the year. We were picked sixth in our district. We graduated really a lot of really good senior football players the year before just like happened this past year, so there’s a lot of similarities between those two teams.”

The Bearcats (13-2) will try to finish this season the same way the 1998 squad did when they take on College Station (13-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Class 5A Division I title.

The Cougars have been the only team to trip up the Bearcats in a state title game over the last three decades. College Station edged past Aledo 20-19 in the 5A-II final in 2017.

Buchanan says it again won’t be easy for Aledo to get past the Cougars, largely because of their defense. In fact, defense may rule the day, for his Bearcats also have been stifling opponents this season.

“Honestly our defense has kind of gotten us to where we’re at right now,” Buchanan said. “The entire defense has been really good. Leading that defense, you’ve got Ansel Din-Mbuh at D-tackle then Cap Mooney and Davhon Keys at linebacker who have been really, really solid this year.”

Din-Mbuh is a three-star recruit committed to Washington State. Keys is also a three-star recruit and the nation’s No. 27 linebacker in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com. Junior cornerback Jaden Allen is a four-star recruit and the No. 17 cornerback in the class of 2024. He is currently committed to Texas.

When looking at the Cougars, Buchanan pointed to the fact that since College Station’s 49-38 loss to Georgetown, it hasn’t allowed more than 28 points in a game. A&M Consolidated scored 28 as did Georgetown in the playoff rematch, but in the other five games during College Station’s current seven-game winning streak, opponents have averaged just 16.2 points highlighted by the Cougars’ 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in last week’s state semifinals.

“They don’t give up many points, and they’re good on defense,” Buchanan said. “For us to beat them, we’re going to have to be able to block their front seven. They’ve got a very good front seven. We’ve got to create some rushing and running lanes. Our backs can’t be having to break tackles at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. We’ve got to be able to create some running lanes for them, so that they can get to the linebacker level before they have to start breaking tackles, or it’s going to be a long day for us.”

Aledo’s offensive line has been up to the challenge so far this season. Buchanan credits the group for doing a good job protecting dual-threat junior quarterback Hauss Hejny.

Hejny has thrown for 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions and run for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries.

He has formed a formidable duo with senior wideout Jalen Pope, who leads the team with 56 receptions for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“On offense our slot receiver Jalen Pope has been kind of the guy on offense who makes it go, him and our quarterback Hauss Hejny,” Buchanan said. “Those two guys have been really, really good. The offensive line has also protected Hauss. Those two kids are the ones that have really been the mainstay of our offense.”