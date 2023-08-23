Bryan senior wide receiver Tyson Turner is known for touchdown catches and making things tough for defenses, but in his first season on varsity, he was doing the opposite of that.

It’s hard to imagine now when watching the Vikings and Turner that the Texas Tech commit spent a majority of his first season on varsity at safety. That was a position he had never played before.

“I always wanted to be a receiver,” Turner said. “I mean I had that season my sophomore year where I was playing safety and I mean I love it too, but I think receiver is truly where my heart’s always been at.”

As a freshman, Turner was able to play receiver on the JV team, a time he credits for helping him learn the game better. Turner was able to make plays at receiver and also get used to a faster pace than middle school.

Turner’s time at receiver that first varsity season was cut short by an injury in the season opener to quarterback Malcom Gooden that ended his season. A couple more games after losing Gooden the coaching staff decided to move Turner to defense.

Before being moved to defense, Turner had caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

“You’re probably going to shine a little more here and we want you to be a playmaker [that] we know you are, so we’re just going to put you where you get the best opportunities,” Turner said is what the coaches told him.

The coaches were right as Turner finished with five interceptions with 89 yards in returns. That included a three-interception game late in the season in a 28-0 victory over Killen Ellison that clinched a playoff spot.

Still, Turner missed and wanted to go back to receiver, the position he had been playing since seventh grade when he picked up the sport at Davila Middle School.

After that first season on varsity, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 190-pound receiver said he started taking football more serious with the hopes of becoming a Division I athlete.

“I felt like that’s where I was called,” Turner said. “That’s where God called me to showcase skills he gave me, so I feel like not using them would be a waste.”

Turner didn’t have to stay on defense. Gooden was back under center last season and first-year head coach Ricky Tullos thought Turner would be a good target. Turner made the most of his return to receiver by leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

In eight games, Turner caught 34 passes for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 19.6 yards per reception.

“I mean it was awesome,” Turner said. “I got a lot of the coaches to thank for that. They all contributed and they would all help me get back to how I was before playing safety.”

The season on defense helped Turner become a better receiver. He knew how to attack defenders, helping him earn all-district honors.

And along with his work during the season, Turner also puts in plenty of time on his craft in the offseason. He’ll work out about two hours daily in the summer before the Vikings’ start workouts. He also works with a private trainer, Jay Whitehead, for around an hour three or four times weekly.

Turner also leans on a familiar face in Mike Vivaldi whose son Hunter Vivaldi was a wide receiver with the Vikings and is a walk-on at Texas A&M.

“[I] met him through when Hunter and me were teammates and he said he saw something in me and he’s just been helping me ever since then and it’s been a blessing,” Turner said.

Turner will open his final season at 8 p.m. Friday at the Waller Bulldogs. Last year, he jump-started his season with five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 67-21 victory.

Entering his second season as head coach, Tullos can’t say enough good things about Turner and can’t wait to see what his final season with Bryan looks like.

“[Tyson’s] just an incredible young man on the field, off the field, everything he does is just a joy to be around day in and day out,” Tullos said. “And I’m very blessed and fortunate that we get to coach him. [I’m] just super excited about the growth that he’s had and what he’s going to do at the next level as well. Like I said, he has all the tools, he’s a total package and super fun to watch. And a joy to be around on a daily basis.”