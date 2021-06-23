Adidas not sponsoring this year’s state 7-on-7 tournament; teams to provide own uniforms

“The good news is we get to have the event again after missing a year, and I think everybody’s just ready to play,” Stephens said. “We would have loved maybe a little bit more time to plan for this, not only for the event but plan for other sponsors. We didn’t really get all of this done until late in the spring.”

Over the years, Adidas’ involvement with the event grew, especially surrounding the registration. Former Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III passed out equipment to some teams in 2014. Texas A&M football players also have helped distribute uniforms to participating schools over the years. Tents were set up for players to receive gear in, and they included mannequins wearing Adidas’ football uniforms and latest equipment.

Both A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora and College Station coach Steve Huff said receiving the gear was a huge deal for the kids.

“I think that’s one thing kids love now is the ‘swag bags’ or all the stuff you get, but it is nice,” Huff said. “They’ll wear it for a long time. You have kids wearing stuff in workouts -- shorts, shoes, gloves. It’s nice, so I know when that came out this year, the kids were really disappointed.”