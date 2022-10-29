Academy 34, Rockdale 27

ROCKDALE — Rockdale built an early lead, but Academy rallied for a 34-27 victory Friday in District 11-3A Division I play.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero and a 24-yarder to Robert Owens for a 14-6 lead in the second quarter. He later threw a 22-yard TD pass to Marrero for a 21-13 lead, but Academy cut it to 21-19 on Kasey Mraz’s 43-yard TD pass to Alex Lawton before halftime.

Academy took a 26-21 lead in the fourth quarter on Mraz’s 1-yard TD run. Rockdale answered with Barcak throwing another TD pass to Marrero from 17 yards, but Mraz’s sealed the victory for the Bumblebees (5-4, 3-2) with a 52-yard TD run.

Barcak completed 16 of 21 passes for 208 yards with one interception. Owens ran for 55 yards on 11 carries and caught six passes for 52 yards. Marrero caught five passes for 98 yards.

Rockdale (2-7, 1-4) will wrap up the regular season at McGregor next Friday, and Academy will host Franklin.