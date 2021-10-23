Academy 21, Rockdale 14

ACADEMY -- Academy’s Scout Brazeal caught a pair of touchdown passes to lift the Bumblebees to a 21-14 victory over Rockdale in District 11-3A Division I play Friday night.

Brazeal’s 16-yard catch late in the third quarter broke a 14-14 tie. His 27-yard touchdown catch broke a 7-7 halftime tie.

Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak accounted for both scores for the Tigers (4-4, 2-1). He threw a 27-yard touchdown to Wyatt Windham to open the scoring and Barcak’s 2-yard run tied the game at 14. Barcak threw for 150 yards on 10-of-13 passing. Kobe Mitchell had 80 yards rushing on six carries.

Mraz threw for 145 yards, completing 12 of 16 with an interception. Brayden Bartlett rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries for Academy (8-1, 4-1) with a touchdown.

Rockdale outgained Academy 340-245, but the Tigers lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions.