If there’s a position on the football field that you can name, Bryan senior Tate Allen has probably played it.

The versatile Viking has been on the varsity for four seasons and has been all over the field. He’s spent time at fullback, quarterback, linebacker and this season is playing a hybrid linebacker/safety position.

And even before high school, Allen was all over the field. He was coached as a youth by his dad on the Bryan Blazers and has been playing football since has was 6 years old.

Back then, he took snaps at running back in his first season and after that he was an offensive and defensive lineman before switching to linebacker before middle school.

All the position changes over the years haven’t bothered him in the slightest though.

“I’m open to anything, Allen said. “You tell me go be a receiver, I want to be the best receiver out here. I want to be one of the best on the team. I want to make an impact. So if I’m going to be put in a position, I need to do good in that position to help out my team. I’m not just going to come and be like well I’m a receiver now. I’m actually going to work hard and try and do good at it.”

While on varsity, Allen’s made good on that promise.

As a freshman, he was expecting to be on the junior varsity going into the season with an outside shot of maybe making it on the varsity roster.

He went through the start of fall practice with the JV, but that changed during a preseason scrimmage against Rudder. Allen suited up and played with the JV and after the portion of the action was over, former head coach Ross Rogers told him to go change and suit up for the varsity scrimmage as well.

The day after the scrimmage, Rogers told him he was on the varsity.

Allen took snaps at fullback that season. He said it was a rotation the first game of the season but after that he solidified his role and earned the starting job.

Everything changed again in his sophomore season as he moved to starting outside linebacker. He played next to current Purdue team captain and defensive end Nic Caraway. Three games into the season, Allen’s role changed as he went from trying to keep people out of the end zone to trying to get in as he took over at quarterback.

Former Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden suffered a season-ending injury in the opener and the Vikings turned to Allen, though it was a position he had never played.

Allen admits out of all the position’s he’s played the biggest adjustment came that season going from linebacker to quarterback. During the team’s bye week, Allen said the coaches took him aside and said they were going to teach him the offense in two weeks.

Gooden offered help during practice as did former Viking and current Texas A&M walk-on Hunter Vivaldi. The wide receiver helped him learn the plays, threw catch with him, and was just good a good mentor during that time, Allen said.

Allen held up well, throwing for 560 yards while completing 37 of 78 passes with three touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games. He also added 642 rushing yards on 144 carries with seven touchdowns.

The Vikings reached the postseason that year with a 4-7 record and a 4-3 mark in District 12-6A.

“Quarterback is probably the hardest position to learn ‘cause you got to know what every single person is doing on every single play,” Allen said. “After that it was like I know I can make such a drastic change like this, I can do it again and I can succeed while doing it like I did at quarterback.”

The last two seasons, Allen has returned to the defensive side full-time although he can still be used on offense as a wildcat quarterback.

As a junior, he didn’t miss a beat with 119 tackles, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and four touchdowns at linebacker. Ahead of this season, Allen was moved to the Rover position which is a hybrid safety/linebacker.

His primary goal is to be patient and attack the ball, but he admits it’s not just rushing downfield right away as it involves reading the play first and then deciding what to do.

It’s a role that he’ll continue to grow into this season as the Vikings (1-0) have their home opener on Friday as they host Huntsville (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

“I can’t wait to watch what his future holds,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said of Allen. “He’s going to be special for somebody and [has] a bright future ahead of him. He’s going to be fun to watch.”