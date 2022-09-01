A&M Consolidated's Wesley Watson used pandemic down time to get serious about chasing dreams

Wesley Watson still remembers his 40-yard dash time from freshman year.

The A&M Consolidated wide receiver is the first to admit that he ran the 40 in a “terrible” five seconds back then. Four years later, Watson has speed to burn.

The senior’s 4.39 time in the 40 is tied for the fastest time in the school district, according to his head coach Lee Fedora.

It’s all part of Watson’s plan to realize his dream of playing college football.

“Overall, it’s been a long process, but I’ve wanted to do it,” Watson said. “It’s been a goal to play in college and just help my team. I owe it to my team to be the best on the field, and to do that, I’ve got to work hard off it.”

Watson is currently committed to Colorado and is rated a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. In last week’s opener against Huntsville, He caught two passes and turned them both into touchdowns from 57 and 3 yards.

Watson and Consol will host UANL Monterrey at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

For Watson, who started playing football in the seventh grade, it took him a few seasons to realize just how talented he was at the sport.

Those thoughts began hitting Watson when everything started getting shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He knew he had a chance to play football at the next level, but to reach his goals, he was going to have train as much as possible to reach them.

“You really couldn’t do anything with COVID but work out,” Watson said. “I’m not going to sit around and play video games all [the time], so I might as well do something beneficial, and that’s when I started working hard and realized it could take me somewhere.”

Since then Watson has worked with trainer Eddie Enriquez, increasing his speed, size and strength under Enriquez’s guidance.

Watson also has taken part in the strength and conditioning camps and offseason work at Consol. And ahead of his senior year, he worked with Jacory Nichols, a wide receiver trainer from Houston.

“What I’ve been real impressed with him mostly is how much he’s putting in that extra work in his conditioning and his strength training,” Fedora said. “He’s put size on him, and his speed is really good.”

And along with getting help from his coaches at Consol, his trainers and teammates, Watson can also always turn to his grandfather for advice. Watson’s grandfather Mark Dennard was an All-Southwest Conference center for Texas A&M from 1974-77 and later played in the NFL from 1978-86.

“He’s been my best friend throughout it all,” Watson said. “He’s experienced most everything that I’ve gone through. I mean, yeah, things have changed compared to how they did it back then, but just overall, he’s seen it. He’s done it, so he’s just kind of there for me when I need him too.”

Dennard is also never far from reaching out and offering advice to Watson.

“I see him almost every day of the week,” Watson said.

Along with Watson’s work ethic, Fedora said he is impressed by how selfless of a leader Watson is.

“Wesley’s a great young man,” Fedora said. “He’s done a great job, and what I really like about Wesley is he’s kind of that leader where he’s one of those guys that there’s defenses that are prepared for him because they know he’s a playmaker, can make plays.

“He’s one of those young men that even if we go in a game and we can’t throw the ball over to him because he’s covered up so much, that doesn’t affect him. He’s all about as long as we get the W, that’s what matters and that’s a great thing he does with building chemistry.”