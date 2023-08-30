In looking for a college program, there was something that differentiated Utah Tech from any other school that recruited A&M Consolidated linebacker Trace Meadows.

To Meadows, they truly believed in him and his abilities, so much so, they were one of the first programs to offer the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defender. For that, they received his verbal commitment over schools such as Sam Houston and Louisiana Tech.

In the background of that process, Meadows was undergoing a similar vetting process with coaching staff changes at Consol, headed up by head coach Brandon Schmidt. Meadows found similar qualities in the new Tiger staff to that which he was able to choose at the next level.

“It was a game-changer,” Meadows said. “And they came in and they changed the culture completely.”

Schmidt believed in Meadows’ talent as a versatile defender and over the offseason moved him from safety to linebacker, a position he had played in his early years of football, but would need an adjustment period leading into his final high school season.

Meadows said he was not upset at all by the position switch. When he started his football career in seventh grade, he served as a run-stopper in the middle of the box and learned the game as a linebacker. It was during his sophomore and junior seasons that the former coaching regime utilized him in the defensive secondary, though he was frequently needed to step up and help stop the run.

Last season, Meadows had 51 tackles in 10 games, including four tackles for loss.

“It was a pretty easy conversation [with Schmidt], because I just want to play football,” Meadows said. “He told me why and I was like, ‘Makes pretty good sense.’ He wants the best 11 athletes on the field and so they wanted someone who could go down and play a flat and cover guys, but also could go and hit somebody in the backfield and I fit that role.”

Utah Tech has already slotted Meadows as a nickelback, so the move will continue to aid Meadows in his future plans.

“He’s just a kid who can pick up and cover, but he can also tackle and so it was an opportunity for us to move him down to linebacker, which I think was a big deal,” Schmidt said.

Having previous experience at the position, Meadows said the move was reasonably easy. The biggest challenge is taking on blocks from much bigger offensive linemen when you get closer to the line of scrimmage.

However, the speedy linebacker made quick work of his first day back on the job, recording nine tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss in the Tigers’ 23-13 win over Huntsville. He also forced and recovered a fumble and blocked a kick on special teams.

Schmidt’s decision to move Meadows down felt vindicated early in the game, when a blitzing Meadows was able to change direction on a dime and work his way across the backfield to a receiver bobbling a screen pass. His shoulder met the receiver’s torso before he could secure the pass and set a tone for the remainder of the game.

“It was kind of like just a statement play,” Meadows said. “This is what we’re going to be doing all year and better watch out, because we’re going to knock your head off. … That’s going to be our identity this year. We’re going to fly around and make tackles and make big plays.”

Consol’s next challenge comes from across the border in Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, Monterrey, Mexico on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium in the home opener. The Tigers hosted the Mexican high school last season in what was a physical 49-14 Consol win.

Meadows said he knows from experience that their opponents will be ready to make a statement, playing under the storied Friday night lights of Texas high football. They already defeated San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 34-21 this season.

“They’re coming here to prove themselves, because they’ve already proved themselves in Mexico,” Meadows said. “Those guys are really good. And they’re coming here trying to prove themselves to us. … Now they’re going to try to come here and prove it. It’s not going to happen, but they are going to try.”

Friday also presents another chance for Meadows to prove he’s every bit the run-stopper that he is coverage man and get more comfortable rediscovering the middle of the defense.

“Just letting the game slow down, because I feel right now I’m not as comfortable as I want to be,” Meadows said. “I dealt with the same thing when I moved to safety. The game seems really fast and you’ve just got to be able to slow it down and get all those reps. Eventually, it will slow down. I’m on my way there.”