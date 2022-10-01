A&M Consolidated's Mo Foketi nails last-second 40-yard field goal to beat Cedar Park 13-10

With one kick, A&M Consolidated senior Mo Foketi sent Cedar Park on a frustrating two-hour-long bus ride home Friday night.

With the Tigers and Timberwolves tied at 10, Foketi finished off a 13-10 victory with last-second, 40-yard field in District 11-5A Division I play at Tigerland Stadium.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) received a punt at the Cedar Park 48-yard line with a little over a minute left, and sophomore quarterback Will Hargett’s 20-yard pass to senior wide receiver Carter Frank put them in prime position for a game-winning field goal.

“Honestly on that big play with Carter catching the ball, I thought he was going to score, so I was like, OK, I don’t have to worry about it,” Foketi said. “After that, I was like oh, he got tackled? Alright, time to lock in.”

Senior running back Darius “Trey” Turner picked up a few more yards on a run before Hargett spiked the ball with four seconds remaining. Foketi and junior holder Tyler Poling trotted onto the field but were forced to absorb the heavy atmosphere a bit longer as the Timberwolves called a timeout. The strategy was unsuccessful, though, as Foketi calmly knocked in the 40-yarder as the clock hit zero.

“Honestly, I was a little bit nervous, and then I took two deep breaths in and out, and I felt relaxed, like it’s just another day in practice,” Foketi said.

A week after both teams scored at least 48 points each in victories, the winning kick capped a defensive battle as Cedar Park (1-4, 1-1) and its “Black Rain” defense limited Hargett to 53 passing yards and an interception while holding the Tigers to 140 rushing yards on 32 carries, forcing a fumble in the process.

On the other side, the Tigers held the Timberwolves to a mere 42 rushing yards on 36 carries after sacks, fumbles and bad snaps were taken into account. Junior signal-caller Ayden Arp threw for 192 yards on 13-of-29 passing, but Foketi intercepted one of them in another key fourth-quarter play.

“We’re really fortunate that our defense came to play,” Foketi said. “Our offense was struggling, but I told them that I had their back, and they had mine ... let’s go to work until the last drive and the last whistle.”

After a three-and-out on its opening possession, Cedar Park marched to the Consol 9 on 15 plays on its next drive, finishing it with a 26-yard field goal by junior Andrew Giguere.

The Timberwolves then found paydirt early in the second quarter as Arp connected with junior wideout Gavin Chapa for a 64-yard touchdown pass and a 10-0 lead.

Looking to respond quickly, Consol junior wide receiver Ellis Myers returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to the end zone before it was called back to the Consol 32 due to a penalty. The Tigers were unable to score on the possession and entered halftime down 10.

But Consol wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the second half as senior wide receiver Albert Garcia returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, rejuvenating the Tigers and an energetic home crowd. Consol’s defense then forced a three-and-out, and junior wide receiver Trace Meadows turned the Timberwolves’ punt 54 yards for another would-be touchdown negated by a penalty. Once again, the Tigers didn’t score on the possession.

On their next drive, though, the Tigers tied the game at 10 as Foketi nailed a 43-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The teams went back and forth with scoreless drives in the fourth quarter before Consol set up for Foketi’s game-winner.

The Tigers continue district play at 7 p.m. next Friday against Hendrickson at Tigerland Stadium, while Cedar Park hosts College Station.