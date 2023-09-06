Whatever comes Keshun Thomas’ way on the football field, he’ll take it on and run with it.

The A&M Consolidated senior slot receiver has been that way since he first started playing football at the age of four. Back then, Thomas suited up for his youth football team the Venom Rattlers in Navasota and went up against kids older than him.

In his first season playing football, in which he played cornerback, he was going up against 7-8 years old.

“I would say my first two years, it wasn’t how I wanted it to be,” Thomas said. “I played against more of like my older cousins so you know they’d rough me up. So I wasn’t dominating. …I got my little tackles from here and there but it wasn’t quiet the dominance until I got about 7-8 years old when I got that dominance and just started taking over.”

That trend of playing older competition continued all the way up until middle school when he finally went up against players his same age. Thomas said that the experience of going up against older players before middle school made the transition to middle school ball much easier.

And when he got to Wellborn Middle School, Thomas once again had to adapt to a new role as the former quarterback was switched over from a signal caller to a running back. Thomas had been a quarterback starting at the age of seven until he was 12.

But while the change was hard at first, Thomas eventually came around and embraced it.

“And I always talk to my mom about this, I feel like that’s probably the best move that the coaches or I have ever made moving from quarterback to running back because [I] never know where I would have been at quarterback but just look at what I’ve accomplished at running back,” Thomas said. “It’s been crazy. I would say I embraced the switch and I took the challenge on.”

Thomas admits that he came in as a freshman and did try his hand at quarterback again but went back to running back shortly after tryouts. It was a good thing for Thomas too since he was called up to the varsity as a freshman after about two to three weeks of practice with the freshmen team.

“Coach [Lee] Fedora had called and asked did I want to be on varsity,” Thomas said. “It was a hard feeling cause at 14, I was like could I be playing or could I just be watching and hoping but I took on the challenge.”

Thomas passed that varsity hurdle with flying colors as he rushed for 625 yards with six touchdowns as a freshman. He improved that number as a sophomore rushing for 1,100 with 13 touchdowns in just eight games due to a knee injury.

As a junior, Thomas rushed for 809 yards with 17 touchdowns in 11 games.

Now as a senior, Thomas is once again making the most of a new opportunity as the running back is switching over to slot receiver in the Tiger offense.

Thomas will still see snaps at running back like he has done in the first two games of the season but his primary position will be at slot receiver.

“Really, it’s just a matter of getting our best 11 on the field,” first-year head coach Brandon Schmidt said of the move. “[Keshun] and Trey Taylor both rushed for over 1,000 yards last year and I think for us rather than having one of them standing on the sideline and one in the game, it’s a way to get both of those guys in the game at the same time.”

The senior says the move to his new position came during the spring. Schmidt called Thomas into his office and laid out the plan to him.

“I could see you in college playing slot and college’s coming in and calling me about you playing slot anyway,” Thomas said of what Schmidt told him. “The move was well unexpected but like I say I’ve been taking on challenges and it wasn’t about me, it was about the team. So whatever I could do for the team to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Through the first two games of the season, Thomas says that the move has gone pretty well.

He hasn’t felt like he’s had that breakout performance at his new position just yet as the first two games, he has been focused on finding his assignment and where he’s supposed to be.

Schmidt says the Tigers hope to change that by doing a better job of getting the ball to Thomas.

“He’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we’ve got to make sure he gets a specific amount of touches every game,” Schmidt said.

At the end of the day though, Thomas is all about doing whatever he can to help the team and his teammates be successful.

“Like my mom and pops always tell me, you’re a leader not a follower so you know you lead by example,” Thomas said. “When you lead, they’ll follow. I feel like once my teammates see that somebody is there for them or shouts them out once they achieve something that they did good at, I feel like once they see that and a teammate does it they go harder that next week and that pushes them to go harder every week.”

NOTES— The Tigers (2-0) are on the road this week as they take on Lufkin (2-0) this Friday at 7:30 p.m.