A&M Consolidated's Dre'Kavian Minor motivated to play old team

Despite the UIL state executive committee’s ruling, Minor remained at Consol and played on the JV. He had played on Rudder’s varsity team as a sophomore in 2019.

“What was tough for him was his family situation and everything he went through,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “I sat down and met with him when he finally got enrolled here. It was a tough situation, but I told him God’s going to watch over you. You just keep your head up, keep fighting, go out there with the JV and play hard. And he did a great job on our JV. Of course, he was a varsity player playing on the JV, but he kept his head up, kept fighting and kept doing good for us.”

Minor thrived on Consol’s JV and said he worked to improve his speed. He scored three touchdowns in the Consol JV’s 39-0 win over Rudder JV last season.

“It was tough for him just because he had been on varsity and then came to us and had to play JV,” Consol running backs coach Mike Mullins said. “But he did a really good job and adjusted to it well.”

Minor hasn’t been the Tigers’ featured tailback this season, but he’s played a key role in Consol’s offensive success as a go-to backup. He has 232 rushing yards on 35 carries and ran for a 65-yard touchdown in Consol’s 35-0 win over Huntsville on Oct. 1.