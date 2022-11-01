 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated WR Wesley Watson commits to Kansas State

A&M Consolidated senior wide receiver Wesley Watson announced his commitment to Kansas State on Tuesday. Watson took an official visit to K-State this past weekend.

Watson's commitment to the Wildcats comes a day after he backed away from his pledge to Colorado. He committed to Colorado in June, but the Buffaloes fired head coach Karl Dorrell last month. K-State is currently 6-2 overall and in second place in the Big 12 Conference.

This season, Watson is Consol's top receiver with 28 catches for 614 yards and nine touchdowns.

Watson (6-2, 185) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is one of 21 commits in K-State's 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked 34th in the nation.

