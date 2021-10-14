A&M Consolidated WR Tyler Wright finding his voice with Tiger football team

“It definitely helps me kick out some of the linebackers, bigger guys,” Wright said. “Our run game has been very prominent this year, so I think I’ve been a big part of that.”

Harris said Wright has the ability to catch footballs over defenders, while being physical as a blocker.

“Anytime you can get an advantage on a linebacker and you get a bigger type of receiver that can do the things necessary that an inside receiver needs to do to be successful and be able to block, it’s just a bonus for us,” Harris said.

Before coming to Consol, Wright played on Boerne Champion’s state semifinal team as a sophomore in 2019.

“When he had to come later, learning a whole new system and going through it ... but he’s one of those playmakers on offense,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s got great hands, runs good routes. He’s a good blocker and overall does a good job.”

Before Consol can look toward a deep playoff run like Wright’s former team in 2019, the Tigers (6-1, 3-0) will try to take control of District 10-5A Division II at 7:30 p.m. Friday as they host Montgomery (6-0, 2-0) in a matchup for first place at Tigerland Stadium.