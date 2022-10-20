A&M Consolidated WR Carter Frank stepping up as leader for Tigers

Carter Frank knew he’d be on varsity this year, but he wasn’t sure what his role would be.

The senior wide receiver spent his freshman year at A&M Consolidated on the freshman team and the next two years on the JV. All seniors move up to varsity, so he knew that was going to happen, but he didn’t expect to earn a starting spot.

“I didn’t know I was going to start, so I guess that kind of took me by surprise,” Frank said. “I thought I was going to have to switch reps with my backup, who’s really good, but he starts on defense, so I started at receiver this year.”

And the Tigers are glad to have Frank this season, for he’s the team’s third leading receiver.

“I was pretty excited because I’ve been working for a while to get to the position that I’m in,” Frank said.

Through seven games, Frank has racked up 19 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown.

“I think the big thing was his attitude, how he was out there working hard and doing things,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s a great blocker out there blocking for the run game. He does a great job running routes, catching balls, and it helps to where you don’t have to have a guy play both sides of the ball in a game, take a chance and get injured or worn out, that type deal. And he’s a guy that can step in and replace anything and everything.”

Frank credits his friends and teammates for helping him develop his skills at wideout.

“I’d say my friends like Wesley [Watson] holding me accountable, going to work out on our free time,” Frank said.

Watson and Frank have been friends since Watson arrived at Consol his freshman year, and the pair have spent a lot of time over the years working together.

This offseason, Frank joined a local gym over the summer and worked out there with Watson. The pair also would meet up at the park to work on their conditioning.

And along with his skills on the field, Frank’s experience off the field is valuable for the Tigers as well.

“He’s an outstanding leader,” Fedora said. “He’s one that’s going hard. It doesn’t matter if it’s a run play, a pass play, you can’t tell which is which because he’s going 100% the whole time. And what’s great about having him out at that receiver is he’s a guy that can make big plays, great catches, and he’s also one of those guys that doesn’t care if he gets one ball thrown to him as long as we get that W. That’s all that matters.”

Frank began the season deferring to the team’s more veteran leaders, but after the Tigers’ loss to Lufkin, he decided to speak up.

“I realized someone needs to step up and start holding people accountable,” Frank said.

It started with his own actions, though, as Frank said he prefers to lead by example. He knows if he runs every rep in practice, doing what he can to help the defense get a good look before Friday, that more people will follow him.

And while Frank’s made plenty of clutch plays to keep a drive going like he did against Cedar Park to set up the game-winning field goal by Mo Foketi, he feels teaching others has helped him improve too.

“It’s helping people around me,” Frank said. “Not just every play is supposed to be my play. It’s making sure that everyone is doing the right thing, making sure everyone’s hitches are 8 yards. Everyone’s on the same page ... just being kind of a leader on the field.”