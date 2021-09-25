A&M Consolidated uses big first half to fuel 49-3 win over Lamar Consolidated

• NOTES — A&M Consol will host Huntsville next Friday. The Hornets fell to Rudder 31-28 in overtime this week. Fedora said the Tigers will have to adapt to the short week following Saturday’s game. “We want to always watch film with them to see the mistakes we made, things we have to get fixed, but they’re going to watch film on their own, and then we have to be ready to go on Monday.” ... Daniel went down twice after two big sacks, but re-entered the game after each hit. Fedora said after the game that Daniel was fine. ... Lamar quarterback Dylan Garrett came out in the second quarter following a sack and never returned.