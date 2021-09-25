A&M Consolidated uses big first half to fuel 49-3 win over Lamar Consolidated

ROSENBERG — Everything that could go right for the A&M Consolidated football team did in the opening two quarters Saturday night, and the Tigers used their stellar first half to fuel a 49-3 victory over Lamar Consolidated in their District 10-5A Division II opener at Traylor Stadium.
A&M Consol opened with two unanswered touchdowns — one on Keshun Thomas’ 2-yard run and another on a 15-yard blocked punt return by Mo Foketi for a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. Lamar got on the scoreboard with Sebastian Gomez’s 36-yard field later in the quarter, but the Tigers (4-1, 1-0) flexed their muscles in the second quarter, scoring 27 unanswered points for a 41-3 halftime lead.
“I thought our defense did a great job of putting the pressure on and getting the ball over to us,” A&M Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “For us to score like we did early on, that got us in our comfort zone, and we finished the game.”
Gomez’s field goal capped a 14-play, 54-yard drive with 2:09 left in the first quarter. But A&M Consol’s defense dominated the rest of the way starting with three interceptions and a forced fumble in the second quarter. A&M Consol’s offense took advantage of the short fields and scored on three of the four turnovers for a 38-point lead.
“We knew that was a big part of their game,” Fedora said of Lamar’s pass attack. “But we got those interceptions, which was a great job by our defense, and the offense did their job getting points on the board.”
The Tigers’ only score not from a turnover in the second quarter came early in the period when a short Mustang punt put the Tigers on Lamar’s 49-yard line. Daniel later found Wesley Greaves up the middle on 25-yard touchdown pass for a 21-3 lead. The duo connected again on a 9-yard TD pass to end the first half.
About the only setback for the Tigers on Saturday was losing Thomas on their second drive of the second quarter. The sophomore running back went down after a carry on second-and-goal and grabbed his right knee before being help off the field. Thomas didn’t return, but his replacement sophomore Roderick Taylor scored A&M Consol’s next two touchdowns on short runs of 2 and 1 yard for a 34-3 lead.
“I was pleased with [Taylor’s performance], because like we tell them, ‘Backups, you have to be ready to go. You never know,’” Fedora said, adding that Thomas’ knee will get checked by doctors this week. “And hopefully all our guys come back healthy, so we got them all for next week.”
The second half featured little fanfare with the Tigers nursing a big lead. A&M Consol’s defense continued to control the game, forcing Lamar to punt on three of its five second-half possessions.
A&M Consol scored its final touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter when Daniel found Ellis Meyers on a 22-yard pass. The Tigers fumbled the snap on the extra-point attempt, but Daniel recovered it and found a wide open Tyndall McNamara for the two-point conversion.
• NOTES — A&M Consol will host Huntsville next Friday. The Hornets fell to Rudder 31-28 in overtime this week. Fedora said the Tigers will have to adapt to the short week following Saturday’s game. “We want to always watch film with them to see the mistakes we made, things we have to get fixed, but they’re going to watch film on their own, and then we have to be ready to go on Monday.” ... Daniel went down twice after two big sacks, but re-entered the game after each hit. Fedora said after the game that Daniel was fine. ... Lamar quarterback Dylan Garrett came out in the second quarter following a sack and never returned.