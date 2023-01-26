A&M Consolidated to hire Prosper's Brandon Schmidt as head football coach

When Prosper’s Brandon Schmidt saw A&M Consolidated was looking for a football coach, he thought, “That’s a really good job.”

Thursday morning, that job became Schmidt’s.

College Station school district superintendent Mike Martindale and athletics director Kevin Starnes announced they want Schmidt to be Consol’s next head football coach and campus athletics coordinator on Thursday. Schmidt will be recommended at a special school board meeting at noon Tuesday.

Schmidt has Prosper’s head coach for seven seasons and led the Eagles to the playoffs every year, going 67-24. This season Prosper (13-2) advanced to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals for the first time in school history. The Eagles won outright district championships in Schmidt’s first two seasons and were the runners-up this season in District 5-6A to Denton Guyer, which advanced to the 6A-II state semifinals.

Schmidt told the Prosper players of his decision before the announcement.

“That program has been a really exceptional program for a long time, and I think anytime a program like that, anytime the job comes open, I think you have to be interested in it,” Schmidt told The Eagle on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to being named head coach at Prosper, Schmidt was the Eagles’ offensive line coach for one season. Before coaching at Prosper, Schmidt was the offensive line coach at Cedar Park for nine years, highlighted by winning the 2012 4A-II state championship. He also was an offensive line coach at Round Rock Stony Point and La Porte and served as the head boys soccer coach while at Stony Point and Cedar Park.

Schmidt is a 1995 graduate of La Marque, where he played in two state championship games under former Texas A&M assistant Alan Weddell. Schmidt played in college at Sam Houston State.

Schmidt and his wife are both from the Houston area.

While interviewing for the job, Schmidt said he recalled his playing days at La Marque, getting called up to varsity for the playoffs during his sophomore year in 1992. His first varsity loss was to Consol in the 5A state quarterfinals at the Astrodome in Houston. Consol beat La Marque 31-7 en route to reaching the state championship game, which was the Tigers’ last title game appearance. La Marque got revenge on Consol the following year. In a state quarterfinal rematch, La Marque scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left to win 36-34. The game was played in Pasadena after La Marque won a coin flip to avoid playing at the Astrodome, which was Consol’s “second home” during the playoffs in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“We had a couple of really good games with them,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt will replace Lee Fedora, who resigned on Dec. 2 after six seasons at his alma mater. Fedora, a 1990 Consol graduate, went 57-15 in six seasons with the Tigers, including 9-3 in 2022. Consol was district co-champions with College Station and Georgetown then beat Seguin 35-20 in bi-district and lost to Fulshear 50-38 in area.

Starnes said earlier this month he expected to have a finalist for the Consol head football coach’s job when the school board met in February.

“We are fortunate to have been able to land a quality coach and man like Coach Schmidt,” Starnes said in a statement. “We feel like Coach Schmidt’s strengths align with the feedback we received from AMCHS football parents and athletic staff. Our process included three rounds of interviews and Coach Schmidt clearly emerged as our top candidate.”

CSISD opened the job to external applicants. A year ago when College Station High School campus director/head football coach Steve Huff left for Decatur after nine seasons with the Cougars, CSISD opted for only internal candidates. They promoted Stoney Pryor, longtime offensive coordinator for Huff who also worked at Consol.

“Brandon is an exceptional football coach and leader,” Martindale said in a statement. “His record on the field speaks for itself. He will be engaged with the entire Consol athletic department, the entire staff and all of the student body.”

Leaving Prosper was a difficult decision, Schmidt said, but he’s ready to take on a new challenge. He said he hopes to be at Consol full-time by early next month.

“For me from a community standpoint, I know that school district and that community ... they really value athletics,” Schmidt said. “I know it’s really important to them, and I think when you can land in a place where everybody values athletics and they have a track record for success, I think it’s a great opportunity.”

