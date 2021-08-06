 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated to face Converse Judson in Week 3
A&M Consolidated to face Converse Judson in Week 3

A&M Consolidated will play Converse Judson on Sept. 10 at Texas State's Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. 

Converse Judson is a replacement for Mexico's Autonoma de Nuevo Leon which had been scheduled to play at Tigerland Stadium on Sept. 10 but that game was canceled because of border closures.

Consol will be the home team for the game against Converse Judson with the kickoff at 7 p.m.

The schedule change was first reported by DCTF's Matt Stepp and later confirmed by Consol coach Lee Fedora.

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman joins to discuss conference realignment and the biggest storylines as Texas A&M begins fall camp.
