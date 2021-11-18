A&M Consolidated to face Barbers Hill in surprising area matchup

Many thought the A&M Consolidated football team would have to go through state contender Fort Bend Marshall in the area round of the playoffs this season. But as last Friday’s bi-district scores started rolling in, the Tigers realized they’d be facing a different opponent in the second round: Barbers Hill.

Amid a week of major upsets across the state, District 12-5A Division II’s fourth-place Barbers Hill upset 11-5A-II champion and second-ranked Fort Bend Marshall 42-21 by dominating the second half. Fort Bend Marshall had beaten its opponents by an average of 51.2 points with its most narrow win being a 27-point victory, but the Eagles (6-5) knocked out the Buffalos and set up an area-round matchup with the Tigers, who opened the playoffs with a 55-21 win over Mount Pleasant.

“We have a lot of respect for them since they came out and pretty much shocked the whole state of Texas because people either had Fort Bend Marshall either going to state or really far,” Consol senior receiver Wyatt McDougal said. “They’re going to be a good team to play. It’ll be a fun game.”

The Tigers (9-2) will face the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress. The winner will face either Crosby and Marshall in the regional semifinals. Consol is looking to advance to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2016.