A&M Consolidated swept in three sets by Concordia Lutheran

A&M Consolidated turned the second and third sets into nail-biters, but Tomball Concordia Lutheran held on for a 25-15, 25-22, 25-22 sweep in nondistrict volleyball action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Both teams took advantage of miscues and mistakes during the first set, along with each team showing off some early aggression to reach a 6-6 tie. The Lady Crusaders (17-8) then reeled off three straight points thanks to two kills and a Consol error to begin taking control of the frame.

One of the themes of the night for the Lady Tigers (8-13) was the strategic use of their timeouts as head coach Colten Conner opted to bring his team together after Concordia Lutheran went up 9-6.

The timeout was effective, for after trading points via errors, the Lady Tigers went on a run of their own and later tied the set at 13. The run was sparked by blocks from Micah Whetstone and Bella Gutierrez.

“We’ve just got to stay disciplined,” Conner said about his message during timeouts. “We work on this all the time in practice. You’ve got to trust the process, and if you’re disciplined and do what you’re supposed to do, good things happen.”

Consol’s run was short-lived as Concordia Lutheran took advantage of the Lady Tigers’ mistakes and scored points in waves to take the first set.

Consol showed a better sustained fight throughout the second and third sets.

The Lady Crusaders took an early lead in the second set thanks to some timely kills. Consol rallied by taking advantage of Concordia Lutheran hitting the net, hitting an attack out of bounds and other errors to get back into the frame.

A big-time block from Lesley Munoz tied the frame 7-7. Concordia Lutheran later used a run to build a 16-12 lead. Conner called another timeout, and his team came out inspired as Emma Wilson reeled off three kills and Abigail McKinney and Munoz each had blocks with the Lady Tigers tying the set at 17.

Concordia Lutheran again picked up points off errors to edge ahead and take the set.

Consol’s momentum carried over in the third set as the Lady Tigers jumped to a 5-1 lead. Concordia Lutheran rallied to get back in the set and eventually take a lead.

Gutierrez tied the frame 11-11 with a kill, and Consol followed up with three straight points off Lady Crusader errors. Concordia Lutheran responded with the teams again going back and forth until a 20-20 tie. From there, the Lady Crusaders took advantage off errors for the final time to finish off the set and match.

Munoz led the Lady Tigers in blocks with three. Wilson recorded a team-high five kills, while Jasmine Rau tallied nine digs with teammate Zoey Montgomery close behind with eight.

Consol will take the court again at 6 p.m. Friday when it hosts Fort Bend Christian Academy at Tiger Gym.

“We do weight rooms on Wednesday morning, and it kind of starts there,” Conner said. “So they need to go in the weight room. They need to work hard and set the tone for the day there, because we’ve got to bounce back from this. It’s hard losing, but it’s a good learning experience for us getting ready for district.”