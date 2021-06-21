A&M Consolidated seeks state 7on7 title defense, College Station eager to make noise

“It’s been long, but it’s been really helpful,” Huff said. “It just shows us who the best of the best is. You’re seeing 5-stars, 4-stars across the field every game.”

College Station and Consol will have the shortest drives of teams playing at state and will have the advantage of sleeping in their own beds, but some schools, such as Frenship and Midland Christian, will travel over 400 miles this week to play against the Cougars and Tigers, respectively.

“I think it’s good for our kids because football’s good everywhere in the state of Texas,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “I think you have a tendency to think where you’re from is kind of like the hub of what’s going on, but the reality of our state, and the mass amount of schools that play, football’s good everywhere. … You may play a school they’ve never heard of and they’re really, really good and we’re like, we tried to tell you guys this stuff. I think it’s really good to open up your eyes to what’s going on outside of your little area.”

Three other Brazos Valley schools – Franklin, Hearne, and Lexington – will play in the Division III bracket on Thursday and Friday with games at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m. All teams in the bracket will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket play on Friday, which begins at 8 a.m.