A&M Consolidated seeks state 7on7 title defense, College Station eager to make noise

A&M Consolidated football coach Lee Fedora’s office is full of mementos and memorabilia, but sitting above his desk is the title belt from the 2019 state 7on7 tournament.
After last year’s state tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, the Tigers will finally get to defend their title. Consol will face Denton Guyer, Klein Cain, and Midland Christian in Pool O play on Friday with games at 1:45, 3:15, and 4:45 p.m., respectively.
The two hometown teams – Consol and College Station – will be participating in the 64-team Division I bracket Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Division I teams will play three round-robin pool games Friday with the top two teams moving on to the championship bracket on Saturday, while the third- and fourth-place teams play in the consolation bracket. Both brackets are single-elimination.
“It’s real important because when you look at 2018, we lost in the state championship game and then in 2019, we won the state championship,” Fedora said. “That was back-to-back years in the state championship game. … I know our kids are really excited about being back because not having last year was tough on them.”
No players on this year’s team played in the 2019 state tournament, but the Tigers have the benefit of being coached by former players such as Gage Pahl, Bryce Linder, and Makel Williams, who were all on the state team.
“We have some of the guys from the 2020 class out there coaching us, so they’re chirping in with their experience and helping us out and how to deal with all of that and play,” junior linebacker Brock Slaydon said. “We’re all kind of connecting with each other and people are learning leadership.”
Consol is still searching for its next quarterback after starter Kyle Willis, who is also a 7on7 coach, graduated in May. The Tigers are working senior Brodie Daniel and incoming freshman Will Hargett under center.
“It’s just good to go out and show what we’ve been working hard for to compete against other schools that we may not play against in the season and just show what Consol’s about,” junior wide receiver Wesley Greaves said.
College Station senior quarterback Jett Huff said he feels the Cougars have a deep run in them this weekend. The Cougars, who won the state tournament in 2018 over Consol, will face Conroe Grand Oaks, Wolfforth Frenship and Midlothian in Pool E play on Friday with games at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m., respectively.
“We’re looking to get better, but obviously the goal is to win the whole thing,” Huff said. “I think this has got to be as good of a team as it gets, just top to bottom. I think we’ve got some dudes.”
Huff noted it’s been a long 7on7 season for the Cougars as they’ve also played in select tournaments since February. College Station has ventured to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and even Tulsa, Oklahoma for those events.
“It’s been long, but it’s been really helpful,” Huff said. “It just shows us who the best of the best is. You’re seeing 5-stars, 4-stars across the field every game.”
College Station and Consol will have the shortest drives of teams playing at state and will have the advantage of sleeping in their own beds, but some schools, such as Frenship and Midland Christian, will travel over 400 miles this week to play against the Cougars and Tigers, respectively.
“I think it’s good for our kids because football’s good everywhere in the state of Texas,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “I think you have a tendency to think where you’re from is kind of like the hub of what’s going on, but the reality of our state, and the mass amount of schools that play, football’s good everywhere. … You may play a school they’ve never heard of and they’re really, really good and we’re like, we tried to tell you guys this stuff. I think it’s really good to open up your eyes to what’s going on outside of your little area.”
Three other Brazos Valley schools – Franklin, Hearne, and Lexington – will play in the Division III bracket on Thursday and Friday with games at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m. All teams in the bracket will advance to the single-elimination championship bracket play on Friday, which begins at 8 a.m.
Franklin is making its first appearance at the state tournament and the Lions will face Collinsville, Dublin, and Wink in Pool G. Hearne, making its third-straight appearance, will see Eastland, Miles and defending Division III champion Poth in Pool B, while Lexington's eighth all-time appearance will feature Alpine, Tolar and Waskom in Pool C.