A&M Consolidated’s Wyatt McDougal proves steady target for QB, friend Brodie Daniel

But ironically, McDougal began at quarterback with Daniel at receiver when they began playing football together in middle school.

“It’s funny to think about how it’s the opposite way in high school now,” Daniel said. “Senior year, I had to step into the quarterback spot, and I fit at it pretty well. Now Wyatt’s one of my main targets.”

McDougal transferred to Consol before his sophomore year and played on the Tigers’ JV team with Daniel. McDougal moved up to varsity for Consol’s playoff run that year and has been a starting receiver for the Tigers the last two seasons.

This year, McDougal is second on the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (156) with two TD catches. He even completed a 20-yard pass to Daniel on a trick play in the Tigers’ win over Lamar Consolidated last Saturday.

“You’ve seen him go up and catch one-handed balls and things like that,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s one those leaders out there. What I like about Wyatt the most is it doesn’t matter if he gets the ball thrown to him or not — it’s all about the W. But he does a good job catching the football and blocking for us.”