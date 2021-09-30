A&M Consolidated’s Wyatt McDougal proves steady target for QB, friend Brodie Daniel

Brodie Daniel wasn’t supposed to throw the ball.
In fact, throwing the ball could have been costly as A&M Consolidated was trying to milk the clock late in the fourth quarter while leading state-ranked Converse Judson 21-7 back on Sept. 10.
Yet as he rolled out of the pocket to his right, Daniel saw senior wideout Wyatt McDougal running to the end zone with a one-on-one matchup. So the Tigers quarterback decided to throw it up instead of running.
The decision to pass ended up being the right one.
McDougal made a one-handed catch with a defender in his face for a touchdown that put the Tigers ahead of Judson by three scores with only 2:25 left to play.
“I came off pretending like I was going to block him, and then I took off and the corner came with me,” McDougal said. “Brodie just trusted me, and I went up with one hand and the rest happened.”
The trust factor between Daniel and McDougal started in elementary school when they became friends while attending Brazos Christian. They have been tight ever since.
“I feel like that’s what I was the best at growing up,” McDougal said of playing receiver. “Even though we were playing playground ball, I always played receiver, and people would just throw it up to me, and I would come down with it.”
But ironically, McDougal began at quarterback with Daniel at receiver when they began playing football together in middle school.
“It’s funny to think about how it’s the opposite way in high school now,” Daniel said. “Senior year, I had to step into the quarterback spot, and I fit at it pretty well. Now Wyatt’s one of my main targets.”
McDougal transferred to Consol before his sophomore year and played on the Tigers’ JV team with Daniel. McDougal moved up to varsity for Consol’s playoff run that year and has been a starting receiver for the Tigers the last two seasons.
This year, McDougal is second on the team in receptions (12) and receiving yards (156) with two TD catches. He even completed a 20-yard pass to Daniel on a trick play in the Tigers’ win over Lamar Consolidated last Saturday.
“You’ve seen him go up and catch one-handed balls and things like that,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s one those leaders out there. What I like about Wyatt the most is it doesn’t matter if he gets the ball thrown to him or not — it’s all about the W. But he does a good job catching the football and blocking for us.”
McDougal making more acrobatic plays would benefit the Tigers this Friday as Consol (4-1, 1-0) hosts Huntsville (2-2, 0-1), which is coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to Rudder last Friday to open District 10-5A Division II play. Fedora said the Hornets always play hard, noting how tough a matchup quarterback AJ Wilson poses to the Tiger defense.
“We always tell them that’s the toughest battle that we’ve always played in,” Fedora said of facing the Hornets. “Even though they’ve had a couple of losses, they’re still going to be a team that’s focused and ready to play, because they know this is a game they need to win to get back in for a district run.”
If Consol is in need of another clutch catch, and Daniel has to roll out on the run, he might be looking for McDougal.
“He finds all the holes to get open,” Daniel said. “Wherever he needs to be, he’s right there. Whenever stuff goes wrong and I’ve got to get out, he’s right where he needs to be. He’s kind of that go-to guy. He’ll always be reliable.”
• NOTES — Sophomore running back Keshun Thomas will be out on a week-to-week basis after suffering a knee injury during the Tigers’ game against Lamar Consolidated. Thomas leads the Tigers in rushing with 390 yards this season. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can jump in there,” Fedora said. “Roderick Taylor can do it. We’ve got Dre Minor. We’ve got different guys who can rotate through.”