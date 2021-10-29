A&M Consolidated runs past Rudder 32-20 to clinch 10-5A-II's No. 2 seed

The A&M Consolidated football team honored 30 seniors before its regular-season finale against Rudder on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, but it won’t be their last time to play at home this season after posting a 32-20 win over the Rangers in District 10-5A Division II action.

With the win, Consol (8-2, 5-1) clinched a first-round home playoff game. The Tigers will be the district’s No. 2 seed as Montgomery clinched 10-5A-II’s top seed with a 35-28 overtime win over Huntsville on Friday. Consol can still share the district championship with the Bears if Montgomery loses to Montgomery Lake Creek next week.

“I talked to Coach Fedora afterward, and I was like, man, I’m so excited. We get another game at The Jungle,” Consol senior defensive end Jaden Thomas said.

Rudder tried to rally from a 17-0 halftime deficit, but Consol responded to the Rangers’ scores with two rushing touchdowns in the second half to hang onto the win.

Rudder’s offense finally got rolling in the second half with quarterback EJ Ezar connecting with 6-foot-4 receiver Kevin Holmes, who led the Rangers with 108 yards on seven receptions.