A&M Consolidated runs past Rudder 32-20 to clinch 10-5A-II's No. 2 seed

The A&M Consolidated football team honored 30 seniors before its regular-season finale against Rudder on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, but it won’t be their last time to play at home this season after posting a 32-20 win over the Rangers in District 10-5A Division II action.
With the win, Consol (8-2, 5-1) clinched a first-round home playoff game. The Tigers will be the district’s No. 2 seed as Montgomery clinched 10-5A-II’s top seed with a 35-28 overtime win over Huntsville on Friday. Consol can still share the district championship with the Bears if Montgomery loses to Montgomery Lake Creek next week.
“I talked to Coach Fedora afterward, and I was like, man, I’m so excited. We get another game at The Jungle,” Consol senior defensive end Jaden Thomas said.
Rudder tried to rally from a 17-0 halftime deficit, but Consol responded to the Rangers’ scores with two rushing touchdowns in the second half to hang onto the win.
Rudder’s offense finally got rolling in the second half with quarterback EJ Ezar connecting with 6-foot-4 receiver Kevin Holmes, who led the Rangers with 108 yards on seven receptions.
The Rangers opened the second half with a 14-play, 74-yard drive to cut Consol’s lead to 17-7 with 5:57 left in the third quarter. Holmes made a leaping catch of a 26-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive. Later, Ezar hit Holmes on an 18-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3, but the Tigers blocked the extra point with Grant Schlinke running it back for two points to give Consol a 26-13 lead with 11:21 left in the game.
Former Ranger-turned-Tiger Dre’Kavian Minor had a strong 37-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left in the third quarter to answer Rudder’s first TD. Minor later fumbled at the Rudder 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter, but Consol receiver Wyatt McDougal recovered it at the 5-yard line and carried it into the end zone. The score gave the Tigers a 32-13 lead with 2:36 left.
“I thought our guys did a great job playing with character, keeping their heads up and focused,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “Our defense did a great job playing well. I thought overall it was a good game to play right before the playoffs. It’s kind of crazy having the off week next week, but the great thing is we’re going to get all of our guys back healthy, and we’ll have our whole team with us.”
Consol scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter with Tyndall McNamara’s all-around play leading the way.
With Rudder driving into Consol territory, Thomas hit EJ Ezar’s arm as he threw, causing a wobbly pass that McNamara intercepted and returned 69 yards for the game’s first score with 7:53 left in the second quarter.
On Consol’s next offensive possession, McNamara took over at quarterback in the wildcat formation — Consol’s “Superman” set — then raced around the right side of the field and dived into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown run and 14-0 lead with 5:38 left in the first half.
Consol kicker Mo Foketi hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:17 left in the second quarter as the Tigers dominated the end of the first half.
“We played a great football team tonight, and you can’t make mistakes,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “We keep making some mistakes, and that’s getting us, but I thought we played pretty well overall.”
Breaking barriers has been a big part of Rudder’s best season in program history this fall, and the Rangers (6-2, 3-2) still have a lot to play for despite not being able to etch their first win over Consol. Regardless of next week’s outcome against Lamar Consolidated, Rudder will finish third in 10-5A-II with Fulshear’s win over the Mustangs on Friday. Rudder owns a tie-breaker over Fulshear, so it is guaranteed its first trip to the playoffs.
“The good thing is we don’t have to turn our pads in on Monday,” Eric Ezar said. “We’re still alive, and we’re still making the playoffs, so that’s the great thing. ... We’ve got to play a complete game — offense, defense, special teams. It’s getting us ready for playoff football.”