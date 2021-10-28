A&M Consolidated-Rudder playing for playoff seeding in key 10-5A-II matchup

The Brazos Valley’s marquee high school football game of the week will kick off at Tigerland Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday as Rudder and A&M Consolidated jockey for the No. 2 seed in District 10-5A Division II with the playoffs just around the corner.

Consol (7-2, 4-1) enters the matchup as 10-point favorites according to the Harris Ratings, but the Rangers have the district’s top defense. Rudder (7-1, 3-1) is allowing 17.3 points per game and looking for its first win against Consol, which beat Rudder 24-21 in 2020, 25-14 in ’19 and 75-21 in ’18.

Consol will be without its starting quarterback and two key running backs. The Tigers again will lean on freshman quarterback Will Hargett and linebacker-turned-running back Tyndall McNamara to power the offense, which has done well despite the missing players. With their patchwork offense, the Tigers came close to beating district-leading and undefeated Montgomery two weeks ago in a 35-28 loss at home, then beat Houston Fulshear 27-6 last week on the road.

But Rudder has had two weeks to prepare with an open date last week, and that could mean the difference Friday night. The Rangers will still have to limit turnovers on offense, and their defense must win in the trenches against Consol’s tough offensive line.