A&M Consolidated, Rudder football teams gear up for deep District 10-5A-II

The Rudder football team went 3-0 in nondistrict play, but as Ranger head coach Eric Ezar went down the list of teams in its district, he couldn’t seem to peg one game as a guaranteed win.
“The coaching is really good, and you mix in the quality kids ... there’s no gimmes,” Ezar said. “There’s no, ‘Let’s put a W on the schedule for these guys.’ There’s nobody like that.”
Rudder (3-0) is one of three teams in District 10-5A Division II still unbeaten as the league begins this week, alongside Montgomery (3-0) and Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0). Three other teams in the district — A&M Consolidated, Fulshear and Huntsville — have winning records.
“It shows you any team in that district can win a game,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We’ve got to be prepared. It’s one game at a time, but our ultimate goal is to be district champs.”
The Rangers will start their district slate on the road Friday against arguably the district’s toughest team — Huntsville, which is ranked No. 8 in Texas Football’s current Class 5A-II poll. Huntsville is the reigning district champion after going 6-0 in 10-5A-II play last season, which included a 36-17 win over the Rangers. The Hornets are coming off a 49-6 loss to 6A C.E. King.
“They have a winning mentality,” Ezar said. “And even though they got shellacked last week, we know they’re going to come out and give us their best game. That’s something we’ve got to be well aware of.”
Rudder’s game last Friday against Port Lavaca Calhoun was canceled due to Hurricane Nicholas. Ezar said the Rangers could have found a replacement opponent, but having an extra week to prepare for Huntsville and concentrate on academics could be a blessing in disguise.
Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar, son of the head coach, ranks eighth statewide in 5A-II with 1,023 yards passing, and he’s thrown nine touchdown passes. But Eric Ezar also points to his defense, which is allowing just 10 points per game this season.
“That’s the big thing in district is being able to play good defense and stop people and get people off the field,” Eric Ezar said. “So far we’ve been able to do that.”
Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said the Hornets have had some growing pains this season with a young defense but have experienced skill players and linemen on offense. Southern said several teams in the district are senior-laden with Rudder being a prime example.
“They’re blitzing a lot of people a lot of the downs, so I’m sure they’re going to come after us the same way,” Southern said of Rudder. “Offensively, [EJ Ezar’s] kind of an extension of the head coach on the field. I’ve been through that. When you’ve got your own kid out there, you’ve got an extra whatever it might be, whether it’s savvy or knowledge.”
A&M Consolidated will face Lamar Consolidated, the district’s lone team currently with a losing record, this Saturday. Fedora said the Tigers can’t take the Mustangs lightly, however, due to their athleticism.
“What I’ve always seen in Lamar Consolidated is they’ve got athletes,” Fedora said. “They’ve got their starting quarterback back. He’s kind of that dual-threat guy. When you watch film on him, he’s made some big, long throws for touchdowns. He’s scrambled well.”
The first three weeks of district play pose an odd schedule for the Tigers. After this week’s game on Saturday, Consol will host Huntsville next Friday followed by a Thursday game at Lake Creek on Oct. 7. Handling the schedule is just another part of chasing a 10-5A-II title for the Tigers.
“When we’re on and when we’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing and getting it, I think we can be as good as anybody in the state,” Fedora said. “It’s like I told the guys, you take one game lightly, that’s where you get beat.”
The last two 10-5A-II winners — Consol and Huntsville — went unbeaten in district play, but Eric Ezar said the league may produce a playoff team with three or four district losses due to its depth. Fedora added that the strong district can help teams prepare for a difficult Region III in the playoffs.