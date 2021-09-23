A&M Consolidated, Rudder football teams gear up for deep District 10-5A-II

The Rudder football team went 3-0 in nondistrict play, but as Ranger head coach Eric Ezar went down the list of teams in its district, he couldn’t seem to peg one game as a guaranteed win.

“The coaching is really good, and you mix in the quality kids ... there’s no gimmes,” Ezar said. “There’s no, ‘Let’s put a W on the schedule for these guys.’ There’s nobody like that.”

Rudder (3-0) is one of three teams in District 10-5A Division II still unbeaten as the league begins this week, alongside Montgomery (3-0) and Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0). Three other teams in the district — A&M Consolidated, Fulshear and Huntsville — have winning records.

“It shows you any team in that district can win a game,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “We’ve got to be prepared. It’s one game at a time, but our ultimate goal is to be district champs.”

The Rangers will start their district slate on the road Friday against arguably the district’s toughest team — Huntsville, which is ranked No. 8 in Texas Football’s current Class 5A-II poll. Huntsville is the reigning district champion after going 6-0 in 10-5A-II play last season, which included a 36-17 win over the Rangers. The Hornets are coming off a 49-6 loss to 6A C.E. King.