A&M Consolidated remains undefeated in district with win over Montgomery Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — A&M Consolidated experienced every football team’s worst-case scenario on Thursday night as the Tigers went into halftime down by two points after losing their starting quarterback Brodie Daniel just moments before.

The Tigers regrouped and used a trio of tailbacks to score 30 points in the second half in a 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek in District 10-5A Division II play at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

“We knew we were going to face a good opponent, and they played us well,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “I thought the first half our defense did a tremendous job. We didn’t look good on offense. Then in the second half, our offense bounced back.”

Daniel scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown in the first half on a 7-yard run with eight minutes left in the second quarter. He missed running in the conversion by inches, and Lake Creek led 8-6.

Later in the second quarter, Daniel broke off on a 37-yard run but was taken out of the game after the play and never returned, forcing Consol (6-1, 3-0) to rely solely on the run.