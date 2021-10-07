A&M Consolidated remains undefeated in district with win over Montgomery Lake Creek

MONTGOMERY — A&M Consolidated experienced every football team’s worst-case scenario on Thursday night as the Tigers went into halftime down by two points after losing their starting quarterback Brodie Daniel just moments before.
The Tigers regrouped and used a trio of tailbacks to score 30 points in the second half in a 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek in District 10-5A Division II play at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
“We knew we were going to face a good opponent, and they played us well,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “I thought the first half our defense did a tremendous job. We didn’t look good on offense. Then in the second half, our offense bounced back.”
Daniel scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown in the first half on a 7-yard run with eight minutes left in the second quarter. He missed running in the conversion by inches, and Lake Creek led 8-6.
Later in the second quarter, Daniel broke off on a 37-yard run but was taken out of the game after the play and never returned, forcing Consol (6-1, 3-0) to rely solely on the run.
Tiger backup quarterback Cole Bentz started the third quarter and executed mostly handoffs to Tre Taylor and Dre Minor. Taylor had just 21 rushing yards in the first half with Lake Creek (4-3, 0-3) giving him little room to maneuver. But Consol’s offensive line took over in the second half and opened lanes for Taylor, who used a big gap to score on a 50-yard run then found another gap on the conversion run for a 14-8 lead.
Minor later used another open lane for a 76-yard TD run, carrying defenders with him on the play. Minor also scored on the two-point conversion run for a 22-8 lead.
“The big thing is we told them we’re going to come out and it’s possibly going to be lot of a running game,” Fedora said. “We made adjustments at halftime, and the guys did a good job in the second half.”
Consol tight end and linebacker Tyndall McNamara scored on a 5-yard run with 1:55 left in the third quarter, but Lake Creek answered almost 20 seconds later when quarterback Parker Smith found Sam Lee on a 68-yard touchdown pass while under pressure to cut the Tigers’ lead 29-15.
Consol’s defense continued to struggle despite having a good first half. Lake Creek only crossed the 50-yard line twice and Consol’s Johnathan Minor had two interceptions in the opening quarters, but the Lions got within 29-22 in the fourth quarter on another long TD pass from Smith.
With Lake Creek rallying, Consol switched to a wildcat offense with McNamara under center. Fedora said Consol calls it “superman” instead of wildcat, and McNamara proved why by flying through Lake Creek’s defense. He scored Consol’s last touchdown on a 20-yard run up the middle, rushing for 74 yards and five carries on the drive as the Tigers used the offensive switch to ice the victory.
“Our defense didn’t play as well, but we came away with a victory,” Fedora said. “It was tough going into the second half without you starting quarterback, but our guys kept their heads up and stayed focused.”
NOTES — Fedora said Daniel will be treated for a head injury. Daniel remained in pads after coming out of the game but sat on the bench with sunglasses on. “They’re checking on his head, and hopefully everything comes back clear on him,” Fedora said. ... Consol will host Montgomery at Tigerland Stadium next Friday.