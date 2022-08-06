A&M Consolidated receives its Texas Football magazine, which ranks Tigers seventh in 5A-I

The A&M Consolidated football team helped kick off the season with a fundraiser dinner Saturday night put on by the Tiger Club, which supports the school’s extracurricular activities. The highlight was the football players and coaches receiving their commemorative copies of this year’s Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.

Consol is among 80 teams receiving this year’s 400-page magazine with a specially made four-page, glossy wraparound devoted to each school.

“It’s really cool the way they put this together and include everybody,” Consol senior wide receiver Wesley Greaves said. “I really like [what] they did with all the pictures and stuff and gave details about our team. I’m really looking forward to reading through it and seeing everything they’ve got inside of it.”

The magazine has high praise for Consol, which is coming off a 10-3 season. The Tigers return seven starters on offense and seven more on defense. Despite moving up a division to Class 5A Division I, the Tigers are ranked seventh in the state.

“We have high expectations, and we’re going to achieve those goals,” Greaves said.

Consol will be trying for its 18th straight playoff appearance. The Tigers won the 4A state title in 1989 and was the state runner-up in 1989 and ’92. Consol’s fortunes changed for the better while current head coach Lee Fedora was playing in the late 1980s under Ross Rogers. Fedora was on the 1989 team that won 14 games. The previous best for the program that dates back to 1936 had been 10.

Consol has kept winning, and so has Fedora, who is 215-67-1 in 23 years, winning a pair of 3A state titles at Navasota in 2012 and ’14.

“I’ll be honest with you. I love Texas Football,” said Fedora, adding that it has been outstanding for every level of football. “That’s one magazine I’ve looked at every year, even when I played and when I coached. It’s a neat deal.”

Fedora ended the night’s event by asking the crowd to come support the team.

“Back in 1989 when we were playing, if you’d go to any of our games it was a packed house,” Fedora said, adding that the massive crowds made the players want to play harder.

Consol has already sold out of season tickets. The Tigers have a favorable schedule with seven home games.

“We’re excited about [the season],” Fedora said. “I think we’ve got a chance to have a great opportunity this year to make a long run. But you know how it is. It’s one game at a time, and you have to stay healthy and do our jobs.”

Consol’s special edition magazines were made possible by a partnership with Texas Football and Optimum, which was formally Suddenlink. Optimum is sponsoring 12 teams this year, said Curt Allison, a market engagement manager at Altice USA and a Consol graduate.

College Station received its magazines Friday. Franklin, which won the 3A Division II state title, also is getting commemorative issues along with fellow Robertson County teams Bremond and Hearne. Schools typically receive from 50 to 300 issues. Most schools that have a sponsor have a ceremony with that organization and a representative from Texas Football, which began the program in 2017.

This year’s magazine is a hot item due to its unavailability in many places because of supply-chain shortages.